‘No dig’ in the veg plot is undoubtedly best. When the soil isn’t disturbed, its countless millions of inhabitants improve the ground for you. Giving you good structure, less nutrient leaching, conserved moisture, less waterlogging and, most importantly, less carbon released from the ground.

If a new convert to ‘no dig’, you’ll have two choices: a seemingly ‘easy’ and a more thorough, but more effective one.

Starting with the ‘easy’ one. Place a layer of cardboard on your new bed, with an overlap of 15cm to stop weeds poking through at the joins. The ground can be weedy and compacted, but soil organisms will gradually create a good structure and cardboard will kill off weeds and prevent them germinating. Cover the cardboard with home-made compost or other organic material, like spent mushroom or green waste. Then plant through the cardboard.

Frankly, this is too good to be true. Hard, compacted ground won’t improve overnight and many weeds, especially established nettles, bindweed or docks, won’t give up that easily. They’ll emerge at the edge of a bed and sprout through the holes you’ve cut for transplants and seedlings. By topping up with cardboard and organic mulch, over a few years, you will achieve a good bed without lifting a spade.

The alternative approach entails more work and, for best results means you’ll have to resort to a spade before finally letting it rust away.

If your garden or allotment soil is dense and compacted after winter downpours, fork it over for better drainage and to make the ground more accessible to plant roots. You really must remove any perennial weeds, like bindweed and deep-rooted dandelions. They’ll force their way through any mulch.

If using part of the lawn for a bed, remove the top layer of turf, placing it to one side. Then dig out the soil beneath, piling it to the other side of the new bed, preferably on a sheet. Upturn the turf and place along the bottom of the trench; the grass will gradually rot down. Cover with the excavated soil and rake for a level surface.

A lawn or open ground that you’ve taken over may have been contaminated by herbicide and feed and weed concoctions that destroy much of soil life. I’m afraid it will take a few years for life in the ground to recover, even after you’ve started working it properly.

Next, cover with cardboard. It completely excludes light and worms love consuming cardboard, so it disappears over several months, but during this time it keeps weeds at bay. Then place an organic mulch on top of the cardboard. Home-made compost is obviously best, but you could top dress with thoroughly composted muck, spent mushroom compost or green waste.

Aim to top up the mulch every year, thereby gradually creating deeper, richer soil. Add what you can, but don’t go overboard. Buying lots of mulch will give you very expensive cabbages. Plant through holes in the cardboard after clearing back some of the mulch. This works beautifully with pea, bean, courgette and brassica plants. Be sure to sink seed potatoes at least 15cm below the surface and add extra mulch on the surface to prevent poisonous greening of the tatties.

With any crops you’re sowing, clear away enough mulching to let you work the soil to a fine enough tilth for the seed.

Finally, don’t believe anyone who claims you’ll always have a good pest-predator balance. Slugs love hearing the word balance while chomping their way through seedlings. Get organic slug pellets and beer traps involved. With brassicas, I peek below any nearby cardboard mulch to catch slithery hideaways.

Plant of the week

Scilla siberica is one of the first of the blue spring bulbs to emerge: the flower heads showing their deep blue when they have barely broken the soil surface. Each has up to 5 flowers, the backs striped with darker blue. The neat, strap like leaves are a strong green.

