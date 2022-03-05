Outlander (StarzPlay, from March 6)

An eagerly anticipated sixth series for the historical drama based on the novel series by Diana Gabaldon, and the best news is ¬– it’s already been renewed for a seventh. This eight-part run is based on Gabaldon’s novel A Breath Of Snow And Ashes, and finds Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) continuing their fight to protect their loved ones, their home and themselves from those who would do them harm, not least Richard, the nefarious mayor of Brownsville. It seems the odds are stacked against them as they fight to build a life in the New World, and knowledge of the future must weigh heavily on Claire as revolution looms large on the horizon in the wilds of North Carolina.

Shining Vale (StarzPlay, from March 6)

Courteney Cox plays against type in this psychological horror-comedy as Pat Phelps, a former wild-child who found fame and fortune writing saucy novels. Life imitates art when she has a sordid affair, so she and husband Terry (Greg Kinnear) cash in their life savings and move from the city to a small country town for a last-ditch fresh start. That they manage to buy their new house for just a fraction of the asking price should raise red flags, and indeed it transpires that their home was the site of various terrible events over the years. As Pat becomes increasingly uneasy, it’s clear something is amiss – but is she depressed or possessed?

Secrets Of The Spies (BritBox, from March 10)

It may come as a surprise to some, but the James Bond movies aren't quite entirely accurate when it comes to detailing the day-to-day life and work of your average spy. For those who like their espionage assets more George Smiley than 007 - or just anyone who enjoys having their delusions shattered - this compelling documentary series is a must. Featuring interviews with former real-life spooks as well as their families, and examining case studies from the field, it takes in everything from Cold War-era defections to modern-day cyber-warfare techniques as it describes in detail the realities of what is by its nature one of the most enigmatic and secretive vocations.

The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+, from March 11)

Based on the novel of the same name by Walter Mosley, this new limited series from Apple stars Samuel L Jackson in the title role and boasts a strong supporting cast (including Dominique Fishback, Walton Goggins and Marsha Stephanie Blake). Ptolemy Grey is a lonely nonagenarian whose failing, dementia-addled memory leaves him feeling detached and confused. However the arrival of orphaned teen carer Robyn (Fishback) coincides with a new treatment that temporarily restores some clarity for the old man, leading to more questions than answers as a decades-old mystery re-emerges. Before long the pair are embroiled in a personal investigation into the death of Grey’s nephew, many years in the past.

The Adam Project (Netflix, from March 11)

Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo lead an enticing cast – co-stars include Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldana – in this big-budget sci-fi fantasy adventure. Reynolds plays Adam Reed, who travels back in time to enlist the help of his younger self, played credibly (uncannily, even) by 12-year-old Walker Scobell, here making his big screen debut. The stakes? Reed wants to help his late father (Ruffalo). Usually, where time-travel and actors such as these are involved, it’s about saving the world or the galaxy from comic-book supervillains. But this offering from director Shawn Levy is a surprisingly tender and moving family melodrama, whose mind-bending sci-fi elements are secondary to the human story at its heart – and if you know the name, he’s the guy who produced and co-directed Stranger Things.