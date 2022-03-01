NEW Scottish 60 metres record holder Adam Thomas can be a force at the world indoor championships, UK Athletics head coach Christian Malcolm claims.

The 26-year-old, who switched to athletics after quitting non-league league football, captured the British title last weekend in 6.56 seconds to destroy the mark of past master Nick Smith.

It booked his ticket as one of five Scots in a 33-strong team for this month’s worlds in Belgrade, unveiled on Monday.

The squad also include Jenny Selman in the women’s 800m, Erin Wallace in the women’s 1500m, Neil Gourley in the men’s 1500m and Guy Learmonth, who has postponed a training camp in Australia to go for gold in the men’s 800m .

And ex-sprinter Malcolm, who took world indoor silver in 2001, insists Thomas can find an extra gear when it counts.

“He's got to approach it with the same approach he took at the British championships,” the Welshman said. “He knew he was in good shape going in. You've had experienced guys ahead of him and you may have felt that nerves would have got to him.

“But he didn’t. He actually stepped up and wasn't scared and wasn't afraid of those guys. So he’s got to keep executing and doing exactly what he's done, with that same attitude.”

The GB&NI line-up will be led by defending world champion in the men’s 60m hurdles, Andrew Pozzi.

Meanwhile World Athletics have confirmed all Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials will be banned from the world indoors and July’s World Championships in Oregon, including those previously allowed to participate as neutrals.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: “Anyone who knows me will understand that imposing sanctions on athletes because of the actions of their government goes against the grain. I have railed against the practice of politicians targeting athletes and sport to make political points when other sectors continue about their business.

“This is different as governments, business and other international organisations have imposed sanctions and measures against Russia across all sectors. Sport has to step up and join these efforts to end this war and restore peace. We cannot and should not sit this one out.”