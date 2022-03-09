Why choose fish fingers when you can have ‘goujons', strips of white fish, coated in flour, egg and

breadcrumbs and deep fried to a crisp crunch? Dipped in sweet, spicy Thai dipping sauce the

ordinary becomes irresistible.

Fresh white breadcrumbs make all the difference in the texture of these fishy bites. I keep the heels

of a sliced loaf and dry them in the bottom of the oven. Whizzed in a liquidiser they make instant

light breadcrumbs which will last for 3-4 weeks in a sealed container.

When frying in oil make sure the temperature reaches 180oC. You can check this by adding a few

breadcrumbs to the oil. When they start to move around and sizzle the oil is hot enough. Fry one

layer of fish at a time so the oil keeps a constant temperature, and the breadcrumbs fry crispy and

seal in the fish.

Ingredients:

400g thick white fish fillets; haddock, sole, witch-sole

2-3 tablespoons plain flour

2 medium, free- range eggs

Fresh white breadcrumbs

Sunflower oil

Sea salt and black pepper

Method:

Rinse the fish in cold water, pat dry and sprinkle with sea salt.

Refrigerate for 20 minutes to season the fish and firm the flesh.

Lay the flour on a flat plate and season well.

Beat the eggs in a small bowl and season.

Lay the fresh breadcrumbs on a flat plate.

Pat the fish dry to remove any excess water that the salt will have extracted.

Cut the fish into thin strips.

Dip each goujon in flour, shake excess off, dip in egg and then roll in the breadcrumbs.

Lay in a single layer on a plate and refrigerate for 20 minutes before frying.

(At this stage you can freeze the fish in a single layer in a plastic bag and can cook from frozen when ready).

Warm the oil in a shallow frying pan until hot.

Fry the fish in batches until crisp and golden.

Thai dipping sauce:

4 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Thai fish sauce

1 tablespoon dark soya sauce

2 level tablespoons demerara sugar

1 lime, juice and zest

1 fresh red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

2cm fresh ginger, peeled and sliced very finely

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh coriander

Put the vinegar, fish sauce, soya sauce and sugar into a saucepan.

Add the sugar and bring slowly to the boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar.

Remove from the heat and cool.

Stir in the lime juice, chilli (to taste), ginger and chopped coriander.

For vegetarian ‘goujons’ try using strips of red peppers and courgettes or even slices of onions.

