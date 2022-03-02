GORDON Campbell, Secretary of State for Scotland, opened the £6m Charing Cross section of Glasgow’s inner ring road in February 1972 and disclosed that major trunk-road schemes costing more than £115m were being prepared or investigated throughout Scotland.

He praised the new section, which linked the north end of the Kingston Bridge to the St George’s Cross interchange on the north flank of the inner ring road, as a “bold and imaginative part of an integrated development” that would enhance the city’s roads network.