HIBERNIAN striker Kevin Nisbet has been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

The Scotland international picked up a knee ligament knock against Celtic on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.

An Easter Road club statement: "We can confirm that Kevin Nisbet has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee ligament injury sustained against Celtic.

"The striker came off in the 26th minute of the match after he was subject to a foul from Carl Starfelt, who was booked for the challenge.

"Scans have subsequently revealed that Kevin will need to see a specialist so we can ascertain the full extent of the injury. However, he will not be able to feature again this season.

"Everyone at Hibernian FC knows the type of person Kevin is and we are sure we’ll see him back in action as quickly as possible."

On the injury, Nisbet said: “This is a setback, but I have my head around it already. I will stay focused and positive as I aim to get back into action for Hibs and Scotland quickly.

“I think Hibs fans were starting to see the best of me again, but this injury will just make me more determined to become an even better player, as I’m not the type to retreat into a corner and hope for the best.

“I will work with the medical team, and strongly believe they can help me come back stronger and better.

“One of my biggest disappointments is that I won’t be able to help Hibs for the remainder of this season, but I’m confident the manager and my teammates will get the job done.”