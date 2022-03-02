Two men have been found guilty of an attempted murder more than 16 months after they attacked a man in Edinburgh.
Paul and Jake O’Docherty were convicted of the attempted murder following a trial at the Glasgow High Court yesterday (March 1).
Paul, 30, and Jake, 27 'violently' attacked the man who was 34-years old at the time on an alleyway off Panmure Place in the Scottish Capital.
The incident occurred during the evening of Sunday September 13, 2020.
The pair are due to be sentenced on Monday March 28.
Police are hoping the conviction can provide some closure to the victim of the brutal attack.
Detective Sergeant Keith Taylor said: “Both O’Dochertys subjected this man to a violent attack which has had lasting impact on the life of the victim.
“They will now face the consequences of their brutal behaviour following this guilty verdict.
“While it cannot change what happened, this will hopefully provide some closure for the victim.”
