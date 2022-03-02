The campaign to create I remember: Scotland’s Covid memorial is reaching a poignant stage on its journey as work is due to begin in Glasgow’s Pollok Country Park.

The Herald-led initiative and campaign aims to create a fitting memorial to those lost or affected by the pandemic and a place for reflection.

Our Covid memorial artist Alec Finlay has developed a concept which will involve a series of tree supports installed in Pollok Country Park with key focal points or groves surrounded by wildflower meadows and areas for quiet contemplation.

As the second anniversary of the first national lockdown approaches, The Herald is holding an event In Conversation with Scotland’s Covid memorial artist on Tuesday March 8, at 7pm.

Scotland's Covid memorial artist Alec Finlay

It will be hosted by The Herald’s senior features writer Vicky Allan who will be speaking to Mr Finlay about his role and the significance of Scotland’s Covid memorial. It is also your chance to ask him questions and find out more about this special project.

Mr Finlay said this is an opportunity for people to ask about the details of the artwork.

He said: “The Covid Memorial is all about people’s experiences – it's about all of our memories, about how we remember what we have been through in the last few years, and how we respond to that in the future.

“Already we have reached out to so many individuals and families in collecting 'I remembers’, and this is a chance for anyone who wishes to join the conversation, to ask questions, to be part of that act of remembering. It’s also an opportunity for people to ask about any details of the final artwork in Pollok Country Park that interest them.”

Hosting the In Conversation event, Vicky Allan said: “I know already that Alec has so much to say, not just about how he is creating Scotland’s Covid Memorial, or the memories of the pandemic he has collected, but how and why we should memorialise – the importance of remembering.

“I’m very excited to talk with him about all these issues, as well as his own journey in art, his experience of Long Covid, and the way growing up with his father, Ian Hamilton Finlay, impacted his work and relationship to landscape and nature, so important in this memorial. I also look forward to sharing your questions too.”

