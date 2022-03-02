BEST BEACH

I would have to say St Cyrus. I’ve spent an awful lot of time there. If you’ve been you’ll know that it feels a bit wilder and less accessible than other beaches. Even on a hot day people seem a bit more respectful of your space. I was there practically on my own one day and went in for a swim. I was a bit further down, where the salmon nets are, and I was aware of a presence about 10ft away. There was a seal, looking right at me. I thought. ‘What do I do? Do I tell you my name?’ but then I was unceremoniously dumped. It must have realised I wasn’t edible.

BEST BUILDING

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum is practically a neighbour of mine. Of course it’s grand and big and everything you want from a museum. The building is incredible, but apart from it looking amazing, there’s so much more that goes on inside. You’ll have these moments where someone will perform an organ recital! They’re also very interactive with children’s activities – and I think that’s really important for any museum.

BEST STREET

I’ve spent most of my life in Glasgow and my favourite place to live was Garnethill. I lived in Garnet Street and I loved it – I still really miss it. It’s a small neighbourhood but it’s a big community – what you would call a village within a city. I really didn’t want to move but I had to.

CHILDHOOD MEMORY

I grew up in Lanark. For anyone who grew up outside the town, Lanimers will mean absolutely nothing, but it’s a massive historical event in Lanark that takes up the whole week. It’s not one specific event – there are events all week. In the evening there are performances in the Memorial Hall. The first time I played there I had to laugh remembering that the last time I was on that stage I played a bumble bee.

BEST WALK OR CYCLE

I’m not a climber, but I do love hillwalking and for me some of the best places are in Wester Ross. I can single out Suilven, which looks across to the sea. It’s a tremendous walk, because you have to walk about seven miles to actually get to the mountain. It’s right out in the middle of the wilds and you’ll hardly meet anyone, as I found out once when my car broke down and I had to do that walk – and then walk many more miles to get help.

BEST VIEW

I was born in Fife and I have quite a few friends in Kirkcaldy, so I’ve walked a lot of the Fife Coastal Path and visited many of the villages up and down the coast. I feel so connected to the sea anyway, and the view from that coast is special. But I’d like to point out a place called West Weymss, a small village that’s undeveloped in relation to some of the others, but the view from there is absolutely amazing.

BEST SHOP

I really need to have two because they are so different. One is Velvet Moon in Finnieston. It’s tiny but you always find some new and special trinkets as well as having a great chat with the owner Brenda. The other one is at St Cyrus and it’s Steptoe's Yard, which anyone who’s been there knows has the joy of a rummage. It’s got books, it’s got records, it’s got absolutely everything and can look like a load of rubbish, but there are treasures. I actually found a Picquot Ware coffee pot in there.

BEST DELICACY

I haven’t drunk alcohol for many years, but I always have a crate of Irn-Bru Extra in the back of the car. Also, every time I go to a gig I have a big box of Tunnocks tea cakes for the band, because they’re just incredible. I also have to mention the haggis pakora that I get from my local Ashoka.

BEST PLACE FOR A CUPPA

Again it’s two places. I go walking with my brother and sister-in-law and one of the places they introduced me to was Cocoa Black in Peebles, which is a real treat. There’s a fabulous place in the middle of Newlands park called The Dandelion Café, which is like an old tennis pavilion. The food is absolutely incredible and they even do doggie muffins.

ALONE TIME

An important place for me is the top of the Cora Linn Falls on the south side of the Clyde. I used to walk there with my mum and dad, and since they've passed away I’ll go up there if it’s an anniversary or even if I’m just not feeling too great. It’s a place that really helps me.

In March, Horse brings The Same Sky 30th anniversary tour to Lanark Memorial Hall, 18, and MacArts Galashiels, 19. For April dates and beyond, go online at www.horsemcdonald.com