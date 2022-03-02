EDINBURGH have agreed a contract extension with former Scotland Under-20s captain Connor Boyle, on a deal which will run for an undisclosed length of time.
The highly rated 22-year-old back-rower made his debut for the club against Connacht in October 2020 but has since struggled for regular game time in a highly competitive area for the capital outfit, managing just 15 appearances in total to date.
“This is the club I’ve grown up supporting and to play for them now is unbelievable,” said Boyle. “I’m really happy to have had a consistent run of games over the last few weeks. I haven’t had this much rugby since U20s and playing again is allowing me to get back into the groove. I still have a long way to go, but I feel I’m getting better each game.”
Boyle was regarded as a player of equivalent talent and potential to recent Scotland cap Rory Darge as they came through the age-grades together, but his progress has lagged behind his old contemporary since Darge made the switch to Glasgow Warriors at the tail-end of last season.
“Connor is still a young man, and still has plenty to work on and develop as player, but we’ve been delighted to see him take advantage of increased game time these past months – he’s been given that opportunity and really excelled,” said Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair.
