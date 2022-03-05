What's the story?
The Witchfinder.
Tell me more.
A new six-part BBC comedy series chronicles the fortunes of a witchfinder as he transports a suspected witch across 1640s East Anglia to face trial. Their journey is billed as "a road-free road trip" through landscapes marred by civil war, famine and plague.
Blimey. That doesn't sound cheery.
The devil is in the detail. Pompous Gideon Bannister, a failing witchfinder played by Tim Key, soon learns that his captive Thomasine Gooch – the brilliant Daisy May Cooper – is the worst possible travel companion thanks to her constant barrage of uncomfortable and probing questions aimed in his direction.
Should we be laughing at witch trials?
Possibly not. Cooper has (jokingly) said she fears being "cancelled" for potentially making light of 17th-century gender politics.
Who else is in the cast?
Jessica Hynes, known for her roles in Spaced and W1A, Julian Barratt of The Mighty Boosh fame, Daniel Rigby, who recently appeared in true crime comedy-drama Landscapers, and TV stalwart Ricky Tomlinson from The Royle Family.
READ MORE: Outlander star Sam Heughan on Scotland, future ambitions and filming the hit TV show
The Witchfinder is created, written and directed by Neil and Rob Gibbons, the sibling duo credited with masterminding the triumphant return of Alan Partridge.
When can I watch?
The Witchfinder begins on BBC Two, Tuesday, 10pm. All episodes available on BBC iPlayer that evening.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.