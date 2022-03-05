Leith Hall Garden and Estate

Huntly

Aberdeenshire AB54 4NQ

Why Should We Visit

Leith Hall is a fascinating baronial mansion, set amongst the expansive countryside of Aberdeenshire and with the Grampian Mountains in the distance.

From an original tower house, Leith Hall was added to by successive members of the Leith-Hay family, who occupied it for more than 300 years, and the end result is an impressive, white-harled building with fairytale turrets at the corners.

The house is stuffed with artworks and treasures collected by a long line of soldiers and colonial civil servants and it is allegedly inhabited by assorted ghosts, who have been known to put in an appearance for the residents.

What’s most remarkable about Leith Hall, however, is its garden, which contains a fine collection of historical features that make it worth a visit even early in the season when only snowdrops and aconites are in flower.

Story Of The Garden

Broad lawns surround the house and any trace of the 17th century formal garden that once occupied this space have long disappeared. In their place is a six acre walled garden which, as well as raising flowers and vegetables for the house, was used during WWII to grow food for the war effort.

Several generations of the Leith-Hay family made their mark on the garden, scooping out huge ponds, planting trees in the parkland and creating hedges to protect the policies from the south-westerly gales that sweep in off the moors.

Highlights

Set at 600ft above sea level, it is a wonder than anything actually grows in this exposed spot, but although the growing season here is short, the long summer days result in accelerated growth which make the long herbaceous borders a spectacular sight when they are in full bloom. Vegetables are still grown in the walled garden, along with fruit trees and there’s an avenue of Sorbus ‘Joseph Rock’ which, their yellow berries and scarlet foliage, are at their best in autumn.

Don’t Miss

A huge, circular moon gate leads from the garden onto the old turnpike road that was once the main route to Aberdeen.

There is also a large rock garden, which was first created in 1900 before later being demolished. Over the last few years it has been reconstructed from the original stones and planted with Alpine species.

Anything Else To Look Out For

Leith hall is home to an important collection of Pictish carved stones. Amongst these is the Percylieu stone, that was dug up in neighbouring Clatt in 1840 and then used as a paving stone in a byre before being rescued.

It features an arc design and part of a fish. More remarkable still is the Wolf Stone, with its easily-decipherable carving of a wolf, a feature seldom found in Pictish remains.

The spiral of mown grass that is created at Leith Hall every year is a nod to the stone circles that can be found littered across this landscape.

Best Time To Visit

In the height of summer, when the flowers are in bloom and the ponds are surrounded with lush growth, Leith Hall shows off its charms, but the elegant structure of both the house, the gardens and the parkland make it an atmospheric place to visit all year round.

Any Recommendations in the Area

Climb the steep slopes of Tap O’Noth Hill at nearby Rhynie and visitors are rewarded by the remains of one of the largest ancient fortresses in Scotland.

More than 100 house platforms have been uncovered across 21 hectares that are enclosed by a massive stone rampart. This stone is vitrified, which means that it has been subjected to such intense heat that the stones have fused together.

Right at the top there is a cistern, cut out of the rock.

Directions:

Leith Hall lies one mile west of Kennethmont off the B9002

Details:

Gardens open all year round.

Tickets: £3.50.

Www.nts.org.

Not far from Leith Hall are a couple of outstanding private gardens, both open to visitors by prior arrangement, and both packed with interesting plants. Bruckhills Croft at Rothienorman is a large cottage garden with a wildflower meadow and a pond. A polytunnel and greenhouse are in use all year round, while the white border, yellow alley and kitchen garden come alive as the seasons progress.

Last year Bruckhills Croft’s snowdrops were awarded ‘National Collection’ status and these, along with the winter walks through the garden, will be accessible until 11 March by arrangement with the owners.

Closer still is Laundry Cottage at Gartly where an informal garden has been developed along the banks of the River Bogie. The steep slopes down to the river have a wild character while the areas closest to the house are more intensively gardened, with shrubs and trees planted to give year-round interest.

Details of how to arrange visits to both gardens can be found at www.scotlandsgardens.org.

