RELATIONSHIPS grew like spring flowers during Covid, didn’t they? The pandemic has offered opportunities for individuals to reconnect and re-strengthen close ties via quality time together, such as playing Twister, singing Vera Lynn songs around the piano . . .

Or did those ties simply wilt like a celebrity denied the spotlight, left to exist on nothing but age-old familiarity, a shared love for Coldplay and the promise of a Saturday night korma.

Theatre is well and truly in on the act of amplifying existing inequalities in relationship quality, trying to determine if they truly have sunk to below the rouble.

And this is indeed fertile ground. How many of us have realised, since Covid, that our partners do not share the same world view?

That they don’t agree on Covid treatment, libertarian arguments, the merits of vaccinating the under 12s – they can’t even agree about the Masked Singer.

But when you confine two people to a home for an almost permanent stint? Well, it will all seem longer than the latest shot at The Batman.

Writer Zinnie Harris has certainly factored this into her writing. Her latest effort is The Scent of Roses (all very different from the 1986 Knight Rider episode of the same name) which begins with a wife who decides to take her husband hostage to finally have an honest conversation.

Now, this may sound a little extreme, and it would be fascinating to see if the roles had reversed.

But the act of demanding answers results in consequences. And these consequences “spark a chain of conversations, interrogations, obfuscations and revelations as a circle of connected lives try to work out what is real and find someone, they can trust in a post-truth world.”

Ah, what is real? Is my partner an alien after all? Have governments being lying to us? For sure. But have those who have lied to us been adequately punished?

“I was actually writing The Scent of Roses at the beginning of the first lockdown, and it is interesting how resonant it has become,” says Harris.

“The premise is that a woman locks herself and her husband in a room and says they are not leaving until they start telling each other the truth.

“I think we can all relate to that kind of pressure-cooker environment.”

Incidentally, Covid-19 research suggests that the first full UK lockdown period led to a net gain in the quality of steady relationships at a population level, but amplified drama that begins with a personal conflict over lies and truth in a marriage.

This soon builds out through a linked series of encounters into an exploration of the huge themes of public trust.

Best not to bother with that however. Simply go to the theatre.

It’s cheaper than therapy and you’ll enjoy yourself.

The Scent of Roses features Neve McIntosh, Peter Forbes, Leah Byrne, Maureen Beattie and Saskia Ashdown.

The Royal Lyceum, Edinburgh, March 5-19

Also, next week: Dundee Rep, the Scottish premiere of The Children, March 1 – 19.