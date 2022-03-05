Derren Brown Showdown

8-12 March. Tickets from £22. Kings Theatre Glasgow, 297 Bath Street, Glasgow, G2 4JN.

Returning for his first new theatre show in five years, Derren Brown, right, is back to astonish and amaze audiences. The content of the show remains a closely-guarded secret, but it will be focused on the audience. https://prf.hn/l/6193QZ6

Peggy Seeger

8 March. Tickets from £20. The Voodoo Rooms, 19a West Register Street, Edinburgh, EH2 2AA.

Iconic folk singer, songmaker and activist Peggy Seeger, below, is back on tour with her son Calum MacColl as part of a string of intimate shows across the UK. The tour, which is coming to Edinburgh’s Voodoo Rooms this week, is in support of her critically-acclaimed 2021 album which stands to be her final release of original material.

http://www.thevoodoorooms.com/

Fife Whisky Festival

5-6 March. Tickets from £30 (for masterclass). Various locations, see website.

Whisky fans can enjoy a packed programme as the Fife Whisky Festival returns to the Kingdom. The festival takes place on Saturday at the Corn Exchange in Cupar with an afternoon and evening session. On Sunday, there will be two masterclasses at Hotel du Vin in St Andrews.

http://fifewhiskyfestival.com/

The Scent of Roses

5-19 March. Tickets from £16 (pay what you can preview on 7 March). Royal Lyceum Theatre, Grindlay Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9AX.

The Scent of Roses is a new play from leading Scottish playwright and director Zinnie Harris. The play’s world premiere is at Edinburgh’s Lyceum Theatre this week. It follows the story of a wife who decides to take her husband hostage to finally have a conversation and explores truth, lies and how we tell them.

https://lyceum.org.uk

Sheila’s Island

5 March. Tickets from £18.50. King’s Theatre, 2 Leven Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9LQ.

Another play, this time from comedy writer Tim Firth at the King’s Theatre this month. This new comedy combines The Office, Lord of the Flies and Miranda. The play from the Kinky Boots writer features the acting powers of Sara Crowe and Judy Flynn.

https://www.capitaltheatres.com/

Scottish Opera: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

5 March. Tickets from £22.50. Festival Theatre, 13/29 Nicolson Street, Edinburgh, EH8 9FT.

Citizens Theatre artistic director Dominic Hill returns to Scottish Opera to bring his Shakespearean expertise to the stage once more. Scottish Opera music director Stuart Stratford conducts a dynamic cast including veterans and debutants alike to perform Britten’s work.

https://www.capitaltheatres.com/

Glasgow Film Festival: Winds of Change: Cinema in ‘62

5-13 March. Free. Glasgow Film Theatre, 12 Rose Street, Glasgow, G3 6RB.

This free retrospective programme from Glasgow Film Festival takes viewers back to 1962, showcasing some of the best films of that year. Each of the films on show will have a special introduction from the festival’s co-director Allan Hunter.

https://glasgowfilm.org/

Ghost Signs of Glasgow Exhibition

5-31 March. Free. Tenement House, 145 Buccleuch Street, Glasgow, G3 6QN.

The fading remains of old painted signs on buildings, also known as ghost signs, provide an invaluable insight into the architectural, social and cultural history. This project reveals, researches and documents ghost signs in Glasgow to expand our knowledge about these remnants of the past. Join the organisers for guided walks, talks and workshops to learn more.

https://www.facebook.com/ghostsignsgla

A Remix of Damage

5-12 March. Free. The Glasgow School of Art, Renfrew Street, Glasgow, G3 6RF.

This multi-disciplinary show features work from eight graduates of Glasgow School of Art’s Fine Art programme. From works exploring the effects of toxic materials on ocean life, to images taken on

Skye transformed into textile pieces and animated vignettes, and all sorts in between it’s sure to be an interesting and enlightening exhibition.

https://www.gsa.ac.uk/life/gsa-events/events/a/a-remix-of-damage/

Callander Pub and Hotel

Open daily. See website for price details. The Waverly Hotel, Main Street, Callander, FK17 8BD.

The Waverly Hotel in Callander reopened at the end of February following a six-figure makeover to the restaurant, bar and all 10 bedrooms. The hotel is a great gateway to the southern highlands, with easy transport links from across the central belt. There’s also local hot spots for visitors such as freshwater swimming, the Toy Collection museum and Bracklinn falls.

https://www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/

Charlotte Cohen