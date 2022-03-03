INDIE heroes Supergrass will headline this year's Eden Festival. The English band, who came to prominence during Britpop, before reforming in 2019, are in best known for the singles Alright and Caught by the Fuzz.
More than 300 acts will appear this summer in Raehill Meadows, near Moffat, in Dumfriesshire, including DJ sets from Coolio and Basement Jaxx. Roni Size, Craig Charles and Pictish Trail will also appear.
The family friendly festival, between June 9-12, covers all musical bases from world to funk, classical to jungle, indie to acoustic, dancehall to folk, and everything in between.
Hannah Gould, Eden festival director, said: “We are so excited to welcome everyone back to the Garden for Eden 2022. After two years we are planning on bringing you the best Eden yet. If you want to dance the night away, chill out around the fire or hang about in the best festival tavern ever, we have your back. With a killer line up and an amazing site we have a feeling the garden might eat us all this time.”
For more info, see https://edenfestival.co.uk
