AS the hit TV show Outlander returns for a sixth series, we ask Sam Heughan – who plays leading man Jamie Fraser – about his life and loves.

The film, TV show or book that changed your life?

Hamish Macbeth. I remember Bobby Carlyle and Plockton and it very much being part of Scotland. At an early age, I wouldn't miss it and always sat down with my family to watch it.

I guess that might even be the early days of seeing Scotland as a great brand and beautiful country. Then having a very strong and charming central character, very likeable, and some great writing. Maybe there is a part of it that inspired me?

Childhood aspirations?

When I was younger, I wanted to be a magician or a knight. To be honest, I wouldn't say I always wanted to be an actor – I did – but I didn't know what it was. I didn't realise I could do it.

READ MORE: Outlander star Sam Heughan on Scotland, future ambitions and filming the hit TV show

I had to apply for university because that is what you do, right? I applied for English and film studies. But I had zero real interest in film studies or English. I wanted to be on stage.

Dream dinner party guests?

Nicola Sturgeon would be an interesting guest. I would invite Billy Connolly – what a legend. There would have to be a chef. I am going to say Rick Stein because of his great seafood. No, let's keep it Scottish – sorry Rick. Let's go with Tom Kitchin because I know Tom. A wee Scottish dream dinner.

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in series six of Outlander. Picture: Jason Bell/Starz

If he could meet anyone from history?

Someone from the War of Independence because we are dealing with that right now in Outlander. Maybe one of the central characters, not one of the politicians, but one of the guys who actually lived through it to know whether we are actually accurate or not.

When we talk about historical accuracy, I wonder if people from those days looked at us now, would they be like: "What are they doing? What are they wearing?"

Choose a superpower.

To make the days longer and get more stuff done. If I could elasticate time.

READ MORE: Outlander star Sam Heughan on Scotland, future ambitions and filming the hit TV show

Handy skills learned on Outlander?

If you want me to knife throw or juggle or ride a horse backwards or speak Gaelic, I can pretty much do all those – or pretend to.

Outlander series six will premiere on Starzplay tomorrow