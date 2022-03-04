THE investigation into the death of a young Scot killed abroad has taken a new twist after 10 long years.

Craig Mallon, from Coatbridge, was killed in a single punch attack while on holiday in Lloret de Mar on Spain’s Costa Brava on May 19, 2012.

Despite there being many eyewitness accounts and authorities discovering the group of key witnesses had left their hotel early, local officers were unable to solve the case.

Read more: Father of Scot killed abroad in plea for justice 10 years on

His mother Antoinette went to her grave without seeing justice for her son, with her husband Ian saying she gave up after their son died and blames her death on what they went through.

Now 10 years on the inquiry could be on the verge of a breakthrough after it emerged a mystery female made a call from the scene that night.

Hope for a breakthrough in probe into Craig Mallon's death

A specialist inquiry team has now launched an appeal for a mystery female caller who could hold the key to solving the long-running case.

In a post on the Craig Mallon Appeal website a statement said: "An English speaking woman telephoned the Spanish emergency services at 6.26am on May 19, 2012. The woman spoke about a tall man and others involved in a fight.

"The description of the distinctly tall man features in other witness statements. The woman's information is vital."

Read more: Glasgow aid for Ukraine appeal is launched - how you can help

The statement added that the woman saw fit to call the emergency services to report the incident, but the inquiry are keen to find out more.

"Did she tell anyone else about what she saw or that she made that phone call," the statement added. "Despite being 10 year ago this woman will still recollect seeing such a violent incident but may not have realised the fatal consequences."

Tributes paid to Craig Mallon close to the scene of the tragedy

She is being urged to contact the inquiry team at info@craigmallon.com

Earlier this year our sister paper the Herald on Sunday told how the 26-year-old's father was still looking for closure as the 10th anniversary of his death approaches.

Mr Mallon had only just flown in from his home in Australia the night before and spent a few brief hours with his parents Ian and Antoinette before jetting off again to meet his brother in Spain.

“I dropped him off at Edinburgh Airport on the Friday and the following morning we got a phone call from our distraught son Brian,” said Mr Mallon Snr.

“Craig had died within hours of getting there. His suitcase was unpacked and his hotel bed hadn’t even been slept in. I remember my wife Antoinette and I getting on a flight as soon as we could. We flew out on the Saturday afternoon. It was a packed holiday flight with people happy to have landed, but I just remember my wife sobbing and us feeling broken.”

David Swindle (right) with Antoinette and Ian, parents of Craig Mallon. Antoinette sadly died without seeing justice for Craig.

Retired former Strathclyde Police detective David Swindle stepped in and has been helping the family for several years and went on to set up Victims Abroad. The case was the first he became involved with where a British citizen had been killed abroad and has led to him being called upon to probe similar tragedies.

Mr Swindle, who snared serial killer Peter Tobin, said he and his team still live in hope that things will improve, and the UK and Scottish governments will develop better support and collaboration processes with countries where British citizens have been tragically killed.

He added: “Sadly, having been involved in this area for almost a decade, I do not hold much hope for these long-overdue changes happening. However, with the determination of victims’ families, some politicians and charitable organisations who continue to lobby for change, I sincerely hope 2022 will see killed-abroad victims’ families getting the support they deserve and should have been getting for decades."