OUTLANDER star Sam Heughan has revealed the surprising ways that his role in the hit TV show has changed his life over the past eight years.

In a cover story interview with The Herald Magazine tomorrow, the Scottish actor talks about the future of playing Jamie Fraser and how the longevity of Outlander is far beyond what he believed possible.

He said: "I remember talking to my driver on the first day and saying, 'I don't think it will go longer than one or two seasons.' And here we are going into season seven."

Heughan, 41, also discusses his spin-off TV project, whisky brand and everything from midges and Munro bagging to the majesty of Glen Coe.

"There are the moments with the midges where they drive me mad, or the snow and the cold," he said. "But the beauty of Scotland never fails to impress me. It does give the show that epic scale."

