A RAIL conductors' strike is set to cause disruptions to some train services this Sunday.

TransPennine Express warned of "significant disruption" on their trains going into Scotland and parts of Northern England.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out from the rail operator for 24 hours for the fourth consecutive weekend.

From TransPennine's Scottish services only two lines will be running "limited" trains - the Durham to Edinburgh service and the Edinburgh to Preston via Carlisle.

These remaining services are expected to be "extremely busy".

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director for TransPennine Express, said: “We are urging our customers to once again plan ahead and consider whether their journey is absolutely necessary with a fourth day of strike action planned to affect our services on Sunday.

“We are saddened and extremely disappointed that the RMT has now announced further strike dates in spring and into summer that will cause further, extended disruption to customers across our communities.

“The RMT strikes come at a time when people are, once again, being encouraged to return to workplaces and leisure destinations, with rail identified as one of the key modes of transport to facilitate this.

“By curtailing our ability to operate services, the union is not only affecting customers’ travel options, but also negatively impacting business across the North and into Scotland.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “If you want to see an example of gross injustice, compare the treatment of essential key workers on the railways with the frankly revolting profiteering from the owners of TransPennine Express.

“Our members kept the railways running through the pandemic and have watched their wages eaten away by inflation.

“Managers intone piously about disruption to passengers, but their companies are leeching millions out of our railways with the connivance of a callous government.

“TransPennine Express could spend less time trying to line up their dividend payments and start to fund pay justice for hard-working staff.”