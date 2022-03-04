UKRAINIANS living in Glasgow are calling on residents to stand in solidarity with those facing "dire and unprecedented" circumstances this Saturday.

Organisers hope the Glasgow Stands with Ukraine protest will encourage more Glaswegians to stand in support of Ukrainians living in the city who have been protesting the conflict each day in the city centre.

The "centralised" event will take place in George Square tomorrow at 12pm.

One of the organisers is 22-year-old Valerie Korolchuk, who moved to the UK from Ukraine with her family when she was seven. The student's cousins and grandmother remain in the war struck country.

"There are a lot of people from the Ukrainian community who have been standing there each day," she said.

"These are people there have close family in the cities that are being shelled. We hope this protest will show that the Scottish people care and that our government and people care.

"A lot of passers-bys supported us, but a lot of people don't know about it. There was not a centralised movement."

"We need more people to talk about it and we need people to realise how serious this is. We just want Nato to close the skies and for that we need people to put pressure on the government."

The military organisation's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said today that it will not police a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly appealed to the West to enforce a no-fly zone.

Glasgow based student Ms Korolchuk is also calling on Scots to support the Ukrainian military efforts.

"Many people don't want to fund the military but a lot of ordinary people are fighting. We really need people to support them and support the military."

More protests are expected to take place throughout the country in Scotland, many taking place on Sunday.