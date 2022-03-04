HEARTS have been praised for their impressive recruitment this season and Robbie Neilson confesses having the carrot of European football to dangle in front of new targets could be crucial in challenging the Old Firm next term.

The Tynecastle side are currently a dominant 12 points clear in third place and have shown the consistent form capable of sealing the best of the rest spot in the coming weeks as teams below concentrate on scrambling for a top-six finish.

Neilson admits thoughts have already turned to how they can strengthen the squad this summer, with a replacement for the Rangers-bound John Souttar uppermost on their list of priorities.

A first venture into continental competition since a brief foray in the Europa League in 2016 can only help tempt potential signings, according to Neilson, even though he has cautioned against thinking third is already in the bag.

“You want to get it done as soon as you can and there’s still a lot of work to do,” he said ahead of the Jambos’ trip to face Dundee United in sixth. “We’ve got this game and then a cup game coming up [against St Mirren in the Scottish Cup], which is really, really important for us.

“If we can get a good result against United we can start focusing on that and try to get ourselves to a final.

“European football is a big draw for [signing targets]. If we can say to them they’ve got the opportunity to play at this level it’s big. First and foremost, we need to make sure we get there and once we get there it does help with recruitment.

“It’s worth a lot of money and it means we can re-invest it in the squad and hopefully give ourselves a chance to go and have another crack the next year to try to get into that top two.”

Hearts have recovered from three successive defeats and four matches without a win in the league to post crucial victories against St Mirren and Aberdeen in the space of four days. Another win, against United, would strengthen their grip on third but Neilson accepts that anything less will attract criticism.

“Like anything at Hearts, if you win two games it’s about winning the next one,” he added. “We had three tough games and big games, and we’ve managed to win two - but we need to win the third one or everyone reflects on that as a negative.”