THE BBC has "temporarily suspended" the work of all their journalists and staff in Russia after the country passed new legislation on "fake" news.
Russia's parliament passed a law that could see a jail term of up to 15 years for spreading "fake" or "false" news about their military.
The legislation is understood to impose fines on public calls for sanctions against Russia, according to news agency Reuters.
BBC's Director-general Tim Davie said the legislation "appears to criminalise the process of independent journalism".
READ MORE: Putin using cluster bombs in Ukraine, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg confirms
He said: "It leaves us no other option than to temporarily suspend the work of all BBC News journalists and their support staff within the Russian Federation while we assess the full implications of this unwelcome development."
The Russian BBC News service will continue to operate outside of Russia.
The statement added: “The safety of our staff is paramount and we are not prepared to expose them to the risk of criminal prosecution simply for doing their jobs. I’d like to pay tribute to all of them, for their bravery, determination and professionalism.
“We remain committed to making accurate, independent information available to audiences around the world, including the millions of Russians who use our news services.
"Our journalists in Ukraine and around the world will continue to report on the invasion of Ukraine.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.