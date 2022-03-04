The body of Saltcoats teenager Jamie Cannon who went missing last year has been identified, police have confirmed.
A body which was believed to be his was discovered in Ardeer on Saturday, February 26 was believed to be the 19-year-old’s, and police have confirmed today that formal identification has taken place.
In an update today, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland can confirm that the body recovered in the Ardeer area of Stevenston, on Saturday, 26 February, has been identified as Jamie Cannon, who was reported missing from Saltcoats in May 2021.
“Jamie’s family have been made aware and are being supported by officers. They have requested privacy and our thoughts remain with them at this time.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
The teenager went missing in May 2021 from Kerr Avenue in Saltcoats and was last seen on Thursday May 20.
A further sighting placed him at Auchenharvie Golf Course, Stevenston, on the same day. He was reported missing on Saturday May 22.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.