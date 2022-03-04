Shaun Maloney believes Scottish referees have one of the hardest jobs in European football and is adamant they have his ‘support’, despite Hibernian holding talks with the Scottish FA over ‘inconsistencies’.

The Easter Road club approached the governing body in the wake of Rocky Bushiri’s red card in Wednesday night’s goalless draw with Dundee. Despite deciding against appealing that decision, the capital outfit were keen to raise other incidents that left them questioning the performance of whistler David Munro.

Hibs highlighted a flashpoint when it appeared Danny Mullen stood on Ryan Porteous early in the second-half, as well as a high challenge in which Max Anderson caught Josh Doig in the head with his boot.

Bushiri was Hibs’ ninth red card of the campaign and, particularly with as many as 11 first-team regulars expected to be missing for today’s meeting with St Johnstone, Maloney is fully aware his side’s discipline must improve. However, the former Celtic and Scotland forward is keen to play down the significance of Hibs’ discussions over officials.

“I think people higher up in the club have been in touch [with the Scottish FA],” he said. “From my point of view, and every time I’ve spoken about them, even when there’s been a decision I feel they’ve got wrong, I have to support the referees.

“One, it’s a really hard job and it’s even harder when you’re part-time - or, really, the opposite, where you have a full-time job and you’re doing refereeing. And, also, that we still don’t have VAR.

“So, our referees will have one of the hardest jobs in Europe.

“Look, they’re going to get decisions wrong and it can be frustrating at times. But the reality is they’re having to do a harder job than most officials in Europe. So, I’ll definitely support them as much as I can - although I’m sure the fourth official on match days might think differently at times!”

Meanwhile, Maloney has reported that Hibs expect a final prognosis on Kevin Nisbet’s knee injury in the early part of next week, but has confessed - with fears over ACL damage - they are steeling themselves for the Scotland striker being sidelined until well into next season.

“He goes down to London next week and we will get a definitive time,” he added. “We know his season is done and we have to prepare for it being longer than that, but we should know definitively next week.

“It is going to be a really big hurdle for Kevin to overcome. But if the injury is what we think then other players have had similar injuries and come back even better players. So Kevin’s mindset at the moment has to be that whatever hurdle this is, whatever length of time it takes, he comes back a better player.”