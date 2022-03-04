Gary Mackay-Steven is convinced Hearts are reaping the rewards for not panicking when confronted by a ‘little blip’ in their form after the winter break.

The Gorgie outfit head for Tannadice looking to strengthen an already vice-like grip on third spot with three victories inside seven days. After wins against St Mirren and Aberdeen, the Jambos already enjoy a 12-point advantage over Livingston in fourth and want to rack up a hat-trick against Dundee United.

Some of the teams below have already accepted that Hearts are too far ahead to be caught and, whilst he refuses to agree they have an unassailable lead, Mackay-Steven is delighted by the way the Tynecastle side have responded to being questioned after three straight losses last month.

“We had a little blip after the January break,” said the former Dundee United, Celtic and Aberdeen winger. “So, it was important to get back on the winning streak and get a run going in the right way with a positive performance, and hopefully we can go on another good run again.

“We knew after games when we hadn’t played as well as we could have. We just tried to continue what we were doing on the training pitch and believing in each other. We’ve got a good squad and we never lost belief.

“We knew it would turn, we just had to go back to what we were like at the start of the season. We went on good runs then, you get into a winning habit, so we spoke about that.

“Playing against St Mirren and Aberdeen we saw that as a good run of games to stamp our authority on third place. It was just about sticking with our beliefs in everyone’s ability - we did that and got our rewards in the end.”

Manager Robbie Neilson confessed recently that, although publicly they spoke at the start of the season about targeting the top-six, Hearts’ ambitions were always higher. Mackay-Steven insists their impressive campaign thus far should not have come as a shock.

“I feel like we know how good we are when we all play to our levels,” added the 31-year-old. “There’s no reason why we shouldn’t go into most games thinking we are going to win or certainly do well.

“It’s not been a massive surprise where we are, but there is still a lot of work to do to sustain it and make sure we finish [in third] and it is a good year and not just a good season in parts. We want to be a success at the end of it.”