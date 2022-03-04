Since leaving Poland as a teenager, Kevin Dabrowski has put his heart and soul into making it in Scottish football. However, the Hibernian goalkeeper admits his thoughts have turned away from sport and back to his homeland in recent days.

Poland has been right at the forefront of the humanitarian effort as an estimated 1.2 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last Thursday. It is an unfolding tragedy that challenges the positivity Dabrowski usually brings to his life and work.

Whilst his home city of Poznan lies to the west of Poland, he has friends living closer to the border in the east and the growing nightmares of Vladimir Putin's military assault on Ukraine. He is filled with admiration for his compatriots and the way they have thrown open their arms - and doors - in friendship for their neighbours.

“My family is further west but I have plenty of friends that are close to the border,” he explained. “I am proud of every Polish person and the way they have reacted and helped every Ukrainian who comes for help. We have welcomed over 500,000 Ukrainian people, more than half a million, so it’s amazing.

“All my heart is with every Ukrainian person. What is happening there right now is unacceptable, it’s disgusting. It should never happen in the 21st Century.

“The good thing is that it has shown everyone across the world what good people, what a good heart we have got, to help every person from Ukraine. That won’t stop.

“I’m sure we can stop this war and soon it will be over and we will end up with a happy story because being a good person and love always wins.

“Everything is fine for my family. It’s just a bit stressful because Ukraine are our neighbours. Some of the bombs and missiles were dropped just 80km from our borders. It’s very worrying. Many people are so scared.

“But we can’t panic. Right now we just need each other. We need to stay together and help each other. As one we are going to stop this war - I believe that.”

For now, Dabrowski has football as a distraction. The 23-year-old made his first-team debut for Hibs with a man-of-the-match display in last month’s goalless Edinburgh derby against Hearts and, after dropping out following the subsequent 1-0 defeat to St Mirren, was back between the sticks for Wednesday’s stalemate against Dundee.

With Matt Macey injured and ruled out of the visit of St Johnstone, which is a sell-out after the club made all available seats just £5, Dabrowski will have another chance to prove to manager Shaun Maloney he can have a bright future at Easter Road.

“Especially after playing two games for Hibs, I was so hungry, I wanted more,” he added. “I’m happy I have come back again and I am happy I could get another clean sheet for my club.

“I am the kind of goalkeeper who wants to play every week. Everyone knows what I am capable of and I am the kind of goalkeeper who can win a game for my team, so I just wanted to keep doing it and playing every week.

“Unfortunately, after a few games, I got dropped but I said to myself, 'I waited so long for my chance before so I just need to keep doing what I am doing' and I was sure I would get back and make all the Hibees proud once again.

“There is always competition. I show in training I will work hard for everything, every single shot, every single ball. When I came to Scotland I sacrificed everything so every day I am working hard and everyone knows if they are in competition with me it is going to be a big one.”