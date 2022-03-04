Jim Goodwin insists finishing in the bottom six of the cinch Premiership would be beyond the pale for a club of Aberdeen’s stature.

But with the season ticking down towards the split and a huge challenge against Rangers at Ibrox today, the Dons manager faces a battle to persuade his underachieving squad to shake off their weaknesses and bring wins for the club.

Aberdeen haven’t recorded a victory in their last nine matches and have slumped to 10th place in the league table with the manager, appointed only a fortnight ago following the dismissal of Stephen Glass, refusing to criticise his players, but he has made it clear to them that they need to show improvement and that each one is playing for his future.

He said: “It is unacceptable for a club of Aberdeen’s stature to be outside the top six, but there is still time to turn that around.

“I don’t think it would be a shock to anybody for me to say that for this team, this club, the supporters and level of investment we have underachieved and have to do better.

“I have had some good honest conversations with the players as you would expect, but I won’t publicly lambast them.

“This is as much my problem as anybody else’s albeit I’ve only been in for a couple of weeks, but the honeymoon period isn’t slow in coming to an end.

“People expect change and they expect results and I thought we saw glimpses against Dundee United last week and should have won the game.”

Winger Matty Kennedy, back in the side recently after a six months period of back problems, is ruled out today, again with a back injury which, Goodwin said, would not keep him out of action for long.

Goodwin was adamant that Rangers’ 150th anniversary celebrations, centre stage tomorrow, would not adversely affect his players. And he remembered that the Reds are the only team not beaten by the Light Blues in the league this season.

He accepted, too, that there is generally a better approach from them when they face Rangers and Celtic.

He added: “The boys always seem to be able to raise their game against the Old Firm, but it is important they raise it in every other game as well. Hopefully, you will see a far better performance than Wednesday night’s game at Hearts and that we’ll be defensively solid.

“There are a number of players here playing for their future. There shouldn’t be any need for outside incentive.

“This isn’t about us trying to ruin Rangers party. This is about us trying to get a bit of pride back in the squad and make amends for the defeat at Tynecastle in midweek.

“I am not interested in anything else to be honest. We can’t allow this campaign to just fizzle out.

“I want to get my back to the level that’s required and expected of them and we need to do that between now and the end of the season.

“Everyone will have Rangers as firm favourites but we have to go there in the belief we can cause an upset.”

Jonny Hayes, hurt against Hearts in midweek but ready for action this afternoon, admits he loved the action and atmosphere at Ibrox and Celtic Park.

“I can’t speak for the rest of the boys,” he said, “but I’ve always enjoyed playing in big games. The bigger the game, the more enjoyment.

Whether that be semi-finals and finals, big matches at Tynecastle, Celtic Park, Pittodrie or Ibrox.

“For me, personally, the bigger the occasion the more enjoyment you get out of it. I can’t speak for other players but going down to play in front of a big crowd should lift the players.”

The winger, out of contract at the end of the season, is one of the Dons squad ready to discuss his future with fellow Irishman Goodwin,

someone he has known for years and lived near each other when Hayes was at Celtic and Goodwin at St Mirren.

“Jim lived around Kirkintilloch way,” he said, “and I was in Torrance, just five minutes away. So it was supermarket chats more often than not. I have played against him plenty of times. He has kicked me around the pitch.

“I have known his ideas about how he wants his teams to play for a long time and we had kept in touch. He has always come across really well to me and he spoke about how he wants to change a few things.

“But it is difficult to come in and change everything when you only have a certain amount of players to work with and a certain amount of time. There will probably be a bit of give and take on the manager’s part in terms of working with what he has and putting his own ideas across.”