SCOTRAIL customers are set to be in for a 'bumpy' two months as a major line gets essential repairs.

As of March 13, ScotRail customers who regularly use the Argyle Line to journey into Glasgow will be met with disruption with eight weeks of work set to begin.

Network Rail engineers will be carrying out repairs on the route between Rutherglen and the Exhibition Centre station.

During the closure, engineers will complete a series of projects worth £32 million to repair and replace tracks, tunnels and bridges on the line through Glasgow city centre.

The knock-on effects of the closure mean that services from Glasgow Central and Queen Street low level will be havily affected.

The rail network has said it will be a 'bumpy 8 weeks' for customers, with the works due to finish on May 7, but insisted it will prevent future delays.

Alan Ross, Network Rail Scotland’s Director of Engineering and Asset Management, said:“This major investment in our railway infrastructure is designed to keep the line operating reliably for our customers.

“While we appreciate that some journeys will be impacted during the line closure, our work will mean that disruption and delays will be less likely in the future.

“Such a large programme of engineering work cannot be completed without closing the line, but our teams will be working hard to finish this project as quickly as possible.

“We’re urging passengers to plan ahead when travelling during our works, whether they’re commuting to or from work, travelling to watch football or attending an event at the SEC."

Replacement bus services will be operating while the closure is in place every half hour on weekdays and Saturdays and every hour on Sundays.

