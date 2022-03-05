A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a car in what police described as a “serious crash”.
The 59-year-old pedestrian was left critically injured after the late night crash on Friday in Glasgow’s Kilmarnock Road.
The man now being treated in the city’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital after the incident, which took place at around 11.30pm near the junction with Holmbank Avenue.
Police Scotland are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, which involved a Ford Fiesta, to contact them.
The 30-year-old man driving the car was uninjured, the force said.
Sergeant Kenny Malaney, from the Greater Glasgow road policing unit, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or was in the area around that time and may have potential dashcam footage, to please come forward.”
