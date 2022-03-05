EURO 2028 is set to come to the UK & Ireland with the bid set to be unopposed, according to reports.
The five-nation bid for the tournament from Scotland, England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland is set to be the only one submitted before the March 23 deadline.
Turkey and Russia were thought to be keen on applying to host the competition but The Daily Mail claim they're ready to withdraw their candidacy.
Turkey are said to be ready to pull any bid over fears they would be pipped to hosting duties.
And the Russian bid would surely fail amid the suspension from sport during the war on Ukraine.
Bidding for the European Championships was set to continue until September 2023, however UEFA are reportedly "receptive" to the unopposed UK & Ireland bid.
It means matches in Scotland are thought to be a formality, but stadia for the event have not been decided.
The Daily Mail report claims Hampden would be a guaranteed venue and also report that Murrayfield - home of Scottish Rugby - is under consideration for the bid.
