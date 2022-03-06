Scots most at risk from Covid will be offered Spring boosters from Monday.

Those aged 75 and over, care home residents and people who are immunosuppressed will all be offered the extra dose if at least 24 weeks has passed since their last vaccine.

Letters are also now being issued inviting children aged five to 11 to attend for their first vaccination appointment

This follows on from children in this age group with specific medical conditions already being invited to attend.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf said the extra boosters were needed as protection levels reduce over time.

“We know that those in high-priority groups are at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19, and I therefore welcome the start of the rollout which will offer a further dose to these people,” he said.

“Vaccination has been our most effective tool against coronavirus. However, the degree of protection offered wanes over time, which is why booster vaccination is needed to maintain the best protection against COVID-19 for those at highest risk of severe effects of the virus.

“The additional booster dose will improve your level of protection significantly and is the best way to protect your health and those around you.

“I continue to encourage everyone to receive the doses they are eligible for as and when they become available.”

Following the latest advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), at-risk groups will be invited as they become eligible from at least 24 weeks after their last booster, with the first groups receiving appointments from Monday, March 7.