There are two schools of thought on the scale of Glasgow’s defeat in Llanelli, along with an injury worry for Scotland with loosehead prop Oli Kebble going off with probable concussion.

The first is that this was another worryingly heavy defeat on the road, following on from Exeter. The second theory is that with illness running through the camp, injuries and refereeing decisions it is one to brush off and forget about.

Glasgow were happy to point at the recent form of a five-match winning trot, added to a more than solid first half performance, as evidence against the first.

Three internationals going off through sickness, two concussions and some other injuries during the game were a key part of backing the second. Plus two refereeing decisions by Ireland’s Chris Busby which were key moments, arguably two separate 14 point swings.

Fair to say that on the journey back the Glasgow internet searches would have included World Rugby’s 2016 Law Application Guideline 9 which says a lineout winner should not stretch back to place the ball in a teammates hands.

It is a bit like putting the ball straight into the scrum, it exists in law but is rarely applied in practice – certainly Glasgow captain Ryan Wilson was a puzzled man when his team were prevented from going for a second lineout drive try because of it.

It didn’t help the Scarlets cleared their lines and scored at the other end. When a Jamie Dobie try was disallowed for the softest of blocks by Ryan Wilson, the Scarlets again went up to the other end and scored.

“It was really positive in the first half, we controlled the game, felt really comfortable,” admitted captain Wilson.

“Suddenly we were chasing the game, forced it and made errors, so we were really disappointed about the second half.

“I don’t think our try should have been disallowed to be honest. My feeling was that if I am moving towards a player I have a duty to stop because otherwise I would have run into my own player.

“I stopped, it’s tactics people use anyway and I am not saying I did not know what I was doing, but I am entitled to stop where I am in my tracks and I have not grabbed him or done anything.

“It was a big turning point in the game to be honest. We score that one and it would have looked a lot different. Same with the maul penalty in the first half.

“Again it’s not something I have really come across, I was just baffled about a long place back to the player, haven’t heard that for years.

“Two decisions swung the game but all for us to deal with and we should have dealt with the momentum swing, didn’t do that and we lose.”

Which is where School of Thought 1 might be a concern with Edinburgh up next as the two Scottish sides battle it out for a top four finish

“Look back at the last three games, along with that first half we have but some really good rugby together. That is just a blip on the radar and we’ll jump back on the horse. We will be good to go come Edinburgh,” added Wilson.

“They’ve had a couple of defeats so shouldn’t get too far ahead of themselves, but the closer we are, the more exciting it is and we enjoy it, so should be a good one.”

Kebble went off in the first few minutes, another front row injury concern for Scotland as he is likely to miss the rest of the Six Nations campaign.

There was better news on centre Sam Johnson and hooker Fraser Brown, who also both left the pitch early. This time it was the result of a sickness bug in the camp, non-Covid related, and both should recover in time to be available if required.