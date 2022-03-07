AND so it has come to pass that the credibility of the British honours system is subject to question yet again. It is hard to believe, but Gavin Williamson is to become a knight of the realm ("Sacked Williamson is created a knight", The Herald, March 4). He was dismissed as Defence Secretary by Theresa May and later as Education Secretary by Boris Johnson. Moreover, while he was in charge at Education, it was revealed that a party had taken place within the department during lockdown. In the face of all of that, he is to become Sir Gavin.

It is difficult for most people to appreciate what the award is for other than for not stirring things up for the Government following his second ministerial exit. All of this reminds me of the words of Alexander Pope: "Praise undeserved is satire in disguise".

Ian W Thomson, Lenzie.

FANTASY OF OUR RENEWABLES

LEAH Gunn Barret (Letters, March 3) claims that Scotland's energy reserves could satisfy a quarter of the EU's energy needs. She refers to oil and "vast quantities of renewables". I discount oil since (a) there isn't even enough to meet the UK's needs and (b) exploiting it further simply stokes climate change. What of the renewables?

The total energy consumption of the EU in 2019 was 935 million tonnes of oil equivalent, according to Eurostat. This is equal to 10,874,000 Gigawatt-hours (GWh). Total renewable electricity production in Scotland in 2020 was 32 GWh – 0.0003% of the EU's energy consumption. To meet one-quarter of the EU's energy demand without increasing climate harm would require Scotland to scale up its renewable electricity production by 85,000 times.

It's good to have ambition for oneself and one's country (whether that's defined as Scotland or the UK). But ambition should not be confused with fantasy.

Dave Gordon, Scone.

PROBLEMS WITH TIDAL POWER

JOHN Rankin and Iain Maclean (Letters, March 4) use over-simplistic reasoning when they claim that we should develop tidal energy on a huge scale.

A 2009 research paper lead-authored by Ruain Burrows titled Tidal Energy Potential in UK Waters identified eight major estuaries that would provide the bulk of tidal energy yield, including the Solway, Severn and Humber. Figure 10a in the paper illustrates that there would be two major energy gaps per day where total tidal generation would fall to zero.

We would end up in a situation where there would often be huge peaks of tidal energy at night when there would be no market for it and it would have to be expensively shut down. Conversely, there would often be a gap in tidal energy during the day when energy demand would be high, and we'd have to expensively find an alternative.

Geoff Moore, Alness.

* I COULD not agree more with Alan Simpson ("Hot air from green lobby won't keep Scottish lights on", The Herald, March 4). It raises the question of why Anas Sarwar has not demanded a reply from the First Minister as to where the SNP will obtain the energy to keep the lights on in schools and hospitals when the wind does not blow.

There is also a supplementary question as to why the cost of obtaining stand-by energy is not added to the cost of renewable energy. That would increase the displayed price of a unit of renewable electricity to more than 50p/unit which would bankrupt the Scottish economy,

Ian Moir, Castle Douglas.

LET CHILDREN READ AND LEARN

IT says on the frontispiece "How to get into this book – Knock at the knocker, pull at the bell, take down the key, unlock the door and WALK IN"; and in you go to the book of English Fairy Tales as collected by Joseph Jacobs and printed in 1890. There are Irish, Celtic, English and Gaelic tales therein ... full of horrors and other surprises.

As Rosemary Goring writes, "children will have been encouraged to read fairy stories, with the most grisly murderous plots imaginable" ("Scots university's trigger warnings for Hemingway are laughable", The Herald, March 2). My emotional education started there, with the tales of Hans Andersen and the Brothers Grimm amongst them, and has carried on through books ever since. Not detectives and murder-mysteries but the Crusades, the two world wars and hundreds of others.

Anyone entering this book of fairy tales will find a lot of head-smashing, leg-chopping and even little boys being boiled alive for Mr Miacca's supper. The illustrations are gruesome too. Children lap it up, or at least did in my and my own children's childhoods. One of my granddaughters was partial to being frightened by weird and nasty things happening in more modern books that I find disturbing. Her career went on to be in science. But it is all a way of being educated about, and hopefully protected from, the nasty, dangerous things we will meet in life. The sad and sorrowful things too.

As Ms Goring writes, "treating students as if they need to be cocooned in bubble-wrap is a contradiction in terms ... as they are by definition persons eager to learn". Never having been to university but buying, reading and greedily self-educating for all of my life has enabled me to learn in an uninhibited way. I would entreat these foolish people in Inverness, who seek to stifle the experiences of their students by shielding them from knowledge in literature, to see sense and let the students absorb, learn and discuss everything that they can, as that knowledge will never be lost, will still be there when they are old, as I am, and still having a fruitful life of the mind. They will know how to "knock at the door, pull at the bell, take down the key, unlock the door and walk in". To a full life of the mind.

Thelma Edwards, Kelso.

HERE'S WHAT SHOULD COUNT

WITH another eighties birthday looming this month it seemed wise to get a move on and submit Scotland’s Census 2022 online form before Census Day, March 20 ("Why it is vital we all fill in the Census", The Herald, March 3).

A disappointing omission from the many questions on sex, age, ethnicity, health, education, occupation, and household size was the opportunity to include my BMI (body mass index), golf handicap, and inside-leg measurement.

And when I asked for her vital statistics the dear lady of the house was not forthcoming.

The National Records of Scotland should get its priorities right.

R Russell Smith, Largs.