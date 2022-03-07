The outbreak of the Coronavirus epidemic and the resulting shortfall in microchips has given rise to an unprecedented period for the Scottish auto industry. The reduced number of new cars coming on to the market over the period of the pandemic meant that there was a huge demand for used cars – and, consequently, used car prices rose dramatically.

The sudden swell in demand in quality used cars has meant the London-based car-selling company Motorway has seen exponential growth during the same period. Founded in 2017, the brand has made its name trying to make car-selling easier, fairer, and more transparent for sellers. Running an online sales platform where their network of more than 4,000 verified car dealers compete to purchase high-quality used cars directly from private owners.

The company has seen massive engagement from customers and dealers alike in the past year – and now thousands of cars are being sold through the platform every single month. Here are the top three most popular used cars to sell in Scotland:

1. Volkswagen Golf

The Golf is popular all over the UK; sells well and will typically find a good price. On Motorway’s platform, customers made on average 2.26% more in the sale than predicted in their initial valuation.

Motorway found this model to be the car most popular with dealers based in Glasgow and surrounding areas. It is also a top seller in areas around Newcastle. Down South, in Wales and Birmingham, the Golf also performs strongly in the second-hand market.

2. Nissan Qashqai

A point where Scottish buying habits diverge from other areas of the UK — as the Nissan Qashqai doesn’t appear in the top three for Newcastle, Wales, Birmingham, or Coventry. However, this attractive-looking car model from the Japanese manufacturer Nissan has been enjoying strong sales in the Scottish used car market for more than two years. In 2020, Motorway saw the average price for this model come in at £8,619 – whereas, last year, the average price via their platform climbed to £9,787.

3. Ford Fiesta

The Ford Fiesta is the most popular car in the UK – and it comfortably makes it into the top three of Scotland’s best-selling used cars. Last year, this model achieved an average sale price on the Motorway platform of £5,200. The Ford Fiesta was also a huge hit in the Midlands – and was the best-selling used car in both Birmingham and Coventry.

The slump in the number of new cars coming to market last year meant that there was an unprecedented demand for used vehicles – and prices rose dramatically for popular and sought-after models – such as the Volkswagen Golf, Nissan Qashqai, and Ford Fiesta.

