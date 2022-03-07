One person has died after a Scottish fishing vessel with eight people on board capsized off Norway.

Njord, which is registered in Peterhead, got into difficulty and capsized in the North Sea around 100 nautical miles west of Stavanger.

The Norwegian Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre said the alarm was just before 2pm on Sunday.

Three people were winched into a search and rescue helicopter and were flown to Haukeland University Hospital in Bergen where one of them subsequently died.

A spokesman for the JRCC said all three had inhaled diesel.

The other five people were picked up by the Olympic Challenger, an oil industry offshore vessel, which had responded to the Mayday relay issued by rescue services calling on vessels nearby to assist.

They were later taken to Stavanger by rescue helicopter.

According to the BBC, the JRCC said there was no radio contact with the stricken 24m vessel but they were automatically alerted by the trawler's emergency position-indicating radio beacon, which activated when it started taking on water.

No details regarding the man who has died or the crew members involved in the incident off Norway have been released.

A NJRCC spokesman said: “When we were alerted we sent out resources and found eight people standing on the keel of the capsized fishing vessel.

“Three were taken into a search and rescue helicopter and five people were picked up by boat after we issued a Mayday relay.”

The NJRCC said the vessel is registered in Lerwick, however, it reportedly left Peterhead at the weekend.