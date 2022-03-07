FORMER health secretary Jeane Freeman has been named an honorary professor by Queen Margaret University.

The university said her new role will see her contribute to its health projects and champion female leadership in the health sector and beyond.

It comes after Ms Freeman, who stood down as an MSP in May 2021, was also appointed as an honorary professor in Glasgow University's college of medicine and life sciences.

As part of her work with the School of Health Sciences at QMU in Edinburgh, Ms Freeman, will facilitate discussions on pre-registration health care education for the future workforce, to meet the needs of the National Care plan.

Ms Freeman said: “This appointment is a real honour. I share QMU’s vision for a fairer and healthier society, and these are values that have driven my own career.

"The University was founded by two women of real influence who campaigned for improved career opportunities for women who were at that point excluded from higher and technical education.

"QMU continues to promote female leadership to this day, and it will be my privilege to contribute to that work, particularly in the field of health.”

The School of Health Sciences at QMU offers the largest range of professional health pre-registration programmes of any university in Scotland and is ranked in the top 20 of UK universities for subjects allied to medicine in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2022.

The School leads the way in ‘person-centred’ approaches to health that have been led by the Division of Nursing and The Centre for Person-centred Practice Research.

Person-centred nursing at QMU is internationally recognised, and has achieved significant outcomes including 100% student satisfaction for the past three years.

Prior to her election as an MSP in 2016, Ms Freeman chaired the board of the Golden Jubilee Foundation and was a member of the Parole Board for Scotland and the Judicial Appointments Board.

She was awarded an OBE for her services to the rehabilitation of offenders in 1996.

Professor Fiona Coutts, Dean of the School of Health Sciences at QMU, said: “The pandemic has brought the critical role of health practice into sharp focus locally, nationally and globally."

Sir Paul Grice, Vice Chancellor and Principal of QMU, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Jeane has been made an honorary professor by our School of Health Sciences.

"She brings a rare combination of knowledge, experience and leadership and I am looking forward very much to working with her at Queen Margaret University.”