One of the great virtues of online casinos is the availability. You don't have to spend time driving to a crowded casino whenever you want to test your skills and you don’t even have to change out of your pyjamas. These websites are always available, even when all you have to entertain yourself is your mobile phone.

In some cases, however, there is a catch: just because the games are instant doesn't mean you're dealing with a fast payout casino. Long withdrawal times can be frustrating. Never fear, though: we've made a list of some of the best fast withdrawal casinos UK residents can use with confidence.

Best Fast Withdrawal Casinos in the UK



Of course, the fastest withdrawal casinos aren't necessarily the best in other ways. You owe it to yourself to also take a good look at which instant payout casino you'll most enjoy using. It's recommended that you try out two or three, but we can give you the headlines on what to expect from each:

A firm favourite among fast withdrawal casinos, Kassu offers over 1,300 games, about 700 of which are slots. It also provides you with a satisfyingly broad array of payment options - pretty much any e-wallet you can think of is supported.

This is fortunate, as Kassu prides itself on processing all-digital withdrawals fast. No fees are charged on payouts, though sending these to a bank account or credit card may mean waiting up to five days.

There is one catch: although most payments are indeed processed within the stated timeframe, any hiccup can mean the process coming to a full stop. Fortunately, this isn’t a common issue, and you can contact Kassu’s customer support to assist with any issues.

Pros:

Frequent, rewarding promotions

Support for many different e-payment platforms

Cons:

Customer service can be slightly hit or miss

Welcome bonus: 100% up to a maximum of £100 + 300 free spins

As a fast-withdrawal casino, you needn’t wait for a slow boat from Brazil to receive payouts – usually, that is. Though even cashouts to debit and credit cards may be processed instantly, they as well as withdrawals to some e-wallets may also take several days. If this is a concern for you, the best remedy is to make sure all your required documentation (proof of address and so forth) is sorted before requesting a payout.

Pros:

High (up to £200 + 100 free spins) welcome bonus

In business since 2001

Cons:

Helpful customer support, but only between 7am and 11pm

Welcome bonus: 100% up to a maximum of £200 + 100 free spins

A trusted name in the world of fast payout casinos, UK-based All British doesn’t offer as wide a range of payment options as most. In particular, PayPal is not supported.

Still, it is one of the fastest payout casinos around. Withdrawals are done free of charge and are processed at 5am: any payout request received before that time should go through the same working day (meaning Monday if you send it over the weekend). Some delay is normal when sending your winnings to a bank account, so it may be worth signing up for Skrill or Trustly if instant withdrawals are important to you.

Pros:

Excellent for live table games

Very nice web interface

Cons:

Relatively small selection of games

Welcome bonus: 100% up to a maximum of £100

Calling to you from atop Mount Olympus, Casino Gods hosts over 1,700 slots in addition to multiple live table games. In case you’re running short of Greek drachmas, you’ll be happy to know that nearly all trustworthy payment methods are supported.

Payouts are nominally instant except with debit cards, which usually take about two days to process. Some withdrawals can take much longer to review, especially if it’s someone’s first time requesting a cashout.

Pros:

Impressive array of games

Plenty of rewards for regular users

Cons:

Deposits by PayPal not eligible for bonus

Welcome bonus: 100% up to a maximum of £100 + 300 free spins

One of the few instant withdrawal casinos that allow you to place bets on sporting events, Casumo also offers a decent range of slots and some live table games. Most common payment methods are supported.

Rather than advertising itself as a fast payout casino per se, Casumo only promises to try its best to approve cashouts within 72 hours. As long as they have a copy of all your required documentation (driver’s licence, recent utility bill, etc.), the withdrawal process is generally quick. Large payouts may take longer, as these receive additional scrutiny.

Pros:

Frequent and varied promotions

Hosts a sportsbook

Cons:

Low (£25) sign-up bonus for new customers

Welcome bonus: 100% up to a maximum of £25 + 20 free spins

Though not the best instant payout casino for people who enjoy table games such as poker and baccarat, Race does have a couple of things going for it. To give one example, they host a selection of over 1,500 slots carrying a variety of jackpots.

Billing themselves as “the fastest pay n play casino”, Race is at least on par with other top fast payout casinos. If using an e-wallet as your payment method, you won’t have to wait more than 24 hours to see your winnings, and usually considerably less. If withdrawing money to a bank account, as is usual, you should count on a few days for processing on the bank’s end.

Pros:

Nice, easy-to-navigate website design

Responsive customer support with 24/7 live chat

Cons:

No loyalty programme worth the name

Welcome bonus: 100% up to a maximum of £100 (+ 10% cashback)

Plaza Royal tries, pretty successfully, to replicate the authentic Las Vegas experience online. All in all, anyone who’s seen Casino or indeed Ocean’s 11 will be pleased with their offering of over 1,300 slots and numerous live table games.

Though their terms and conditions ask you to allow several days for cashouts even to e-wallets, Plaza Royal is a very good option for those of us for whom fast payouts are an essential requirement. Whereas withdrawal requests sometimes seem to fall through the cracks even at the best fast payout casinos, Plaza Royal has a proven track record of quickly sorting out any problems that may arise.

Pros:

Exceptionally fun to use on computer as well as mobile

Up to £200 bonus to join

Cons:

Smallish selection of payment methods

Welcome bonus: A maximum of £200 + 100 free spins

Though Fun Casino doesn’t host as many games as other instant withdrawal casinos (around 500 in total), they do manage to strike a good balance between slots, table, video, and live games. Given that most people tend to stick with what they know and enjoy, this isn’t that much of a drawback.

More importantly, they really do offer fast payouts. As long as you make a request for funds on a weekday before six in the morning, you’ll generally see the money in your e-wallet within 24 hours. Due to extra administrative tasks, withdrawals to debit cards take a couple of days.

Pros:

Attractive jackpots

Plenty of payment methods

Cons:

Unexceptional selection of games

Welcome bonus: 100% up to a maximum of £123 (+ 10% cashback)

One of Mr Play’s best features is the size of their sportsbook: if a match is on television anywhere in the world, there’s a good chance that you can bet on it here. This is backed up by a stable of around 800 casino-style games, including some with live dealers for a truly engaging experience.

For the most part, purely electronic transactions take no more than a few hours, but red tape may delay your cashout - especially for larger sums - by a few days on occasion.

Pros:

Generous welcome bonus (up to £200)

Good selection of payment methods

Cons:

Somewhat bare-bones website design

Welcome bonus: Maximum of £200 + 100 free spins

There’s little to complain about regarding Casino Lab’s game selection, with over 1,500 slots rounded out with numerous table games and a live casino. In fact, searching for one particular game can be a chore at times.

Small withdrawals tend to get processed quickly, rarely taking over 24 hours and often considerably less. Larger sums (this casino allows withdrawals of up to £15,000 per transaction) require an actual human being to verify that everything is correct, though, which sometimes leads to delays. This is unfortunate, since right after a big win is exactly when you want your casino to offer fast payouts.

Pros:

Continual promotions and special offers

Very competent customer support

Cons:

Deposits via e-wallets not eligible for bonus

Welcome bonus: 100% up to a maximum of £100 + 300 free spins

How We Ranked The Best Fast Payout Casinos

Our main criterion in drawing up this list, obviously, was verifying that payouts are done quickly or at least within the timeframe specified on the website. This is more complicated than it seems: many delays are actually caused by, for instance, the customer not understanding that a utility bill more than three months old isn’t a valid proof of address. Accordingly, we’ve taken pains to catalogue our own experiences as well as dozens of documented complaints against each casino. Both the average cashout time and how long it takes to resolve any issues were taken into account.

In addition and as with all our reviews, the safety and security of users are fundamental and often what distinguish the best fast-withdrawal casinos from fly-by-night operators. This means that every website listed above is licensed by the UKGC in addition to having satisfactory digital security measures and a reputation for fairness.

Responsive customer service and the supported range of payment options are two factors closely related to quick withdrawals. The latter is easy enough to check; for the former, we had to rely on our experiences with live chat and email support over the last couple of months. Fortunately, most fast payout casinos’ representatives are eager to help, though we’ve encountered a few on bad days.

Finally, there’s the question of how much fun each casino is to use. Does it have a decent variety of different kinds of games? Is the website easy to navigate? How do the various welcome bonuses and loyalty programs stack up? Can you play on your mobile device without getting a headache?

As you can imagine, there’s quite a lot involved in choosing the best fast withdrawal casinos 2022 has to offer. Luckily, you have us to do most of the work for you - any website that made the list above is worth trying out.

How to Sign Up to a Fast Withdrawal Casino

It’s always a good idea to be careful when signing anything involving money, even (or perhaps especially) online. It’s not hard to get started at an instant withdrawal casino, though:



Pick any of the fast payout casinos listed above. Simply looking at the front page of their website should give you an idea of which theme appeals most to your imagination. Scan through your preferred online casino’s terms and conditions. This is a little tedious, but still a good idea (and you don’t need to be a lawyer to get the gist). Some websites, for instance, offer a welcome bonus only as long as you make your deposit from a bank account rather than an e-wallet. Get your paperwork ducks in a row. Different online casinos have slightly different requirements, but you’ll generally have to prove details like who you are and where you live. If fast payouts are important to you, you should definitely pay attention to getting this right. Note that this is a UKGC requirement and not the casino being difficult for laughs. Click on the “Sign up” or “Register” button displayed prominently on the website. Follow the simple instructions; you should be done in less than five minutes. Transfer some money into your casino account. Note that welcome bonuses are generally a one to one match of your initial deposit. In other words, if the maximum bonus is £100, it makes sense to ensure that your first deposit is at least a hundred quid. It may take anything from hours to days for your account to be activated

Final Thoughts

Did you know that people can become addicted to nearly anything? Video games, getting tattoos, Facebook, shoe shopping, stamp collecting, astrology, and of course online gambling. What’s interesting is that most addictions, regardless of how they happen to manifest in the real world, actually cause the same physical changes in the brain. In this sense, the elation caused by a big win is not much different from that produced by cocaine.

If you find yourself chasing that high more often than you should - and especially if you refuse to even consider the possibility - it’s time to look for help. You’ll find that there are many accessible resources to help you regain control. The following are all good starting points:

GamCare

BeGambleAware

Gambling Commission

FAQs

Are these fast withdrawal casinos safe?

Games like Cowboy’s Gold notwithstanding, the world of online gaming is not the Wild West. All UKGC-approved instant payout casinos (and certainly all those you’ll find on this website) have to abide by some pretty hard-and-fast rules when it comes to managing money. In fact, the reason payouts are delayed often comes down to legal requirements like making sure gamers are who they say they are.

Can I get same-day payouts?

Assuming that you’re using an instant-withdrawal casino and the documentation they need from you is in order (check with customer support if you’re unsure), it’s certainly possible to receive your money within 24 hours of submitting a withdrawal request. Note that this applies mainly to electronic wallets like Skrill and PayPal. When cashing out to a bank account, your bank’s procedures will usually add a delay of several days.

What’s the fastest payment method?

Credit and debit card withdrawals generally take a few days, as do wire transfers. Checks are obviously a bad idea for fast payouts – not many online casinos even offer them.

As for electronic payment platforms (Skrill, Boku, Paypal, Neteller, ecoPayz, and several others), they’re all pretty much instant once the casino has processed your cashout request. Note that not all of these are supported by every casino website. You may want to open one of these accounts specifically for online gaming.

