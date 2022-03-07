CalMac, the UK’s largest ferry operator, is seeking keen applicants for its industry leading Modern Apprenticeship programme

Fancy a career at sea? The search for the finest CalMac Modern Apprenticeship candidates is now on!

The ferry operator is looking for dedicated and enthusiastic 17-24-year olds who have a genuine passion for maritime life to join one of its three industry-leading seafaring programmes – engine rating, retail and catering, or deck rating.

CalMac is a recognised leader of seagoing apprenticeships with the Merchant Navy. The Merchant Navy Training Board recently named CalMac Ferries as one of the top five UK companies for maritime apprenticeships.

Gaining a spot on the CalMac Modern Apprenticeship programme is a rewarding opportunity.

It could also mean you begin your career with all expenses paid training. CalMac’s Apprenticeships scheme pays well above the industry standard, on top of funding the cost of a college place in Glasgow city centre.

As well as time at college, the majority of training will take place on board our ships, where apprentices will live for two weeks, before having two weeks off.

The recruitment campaign kicked off during Scottish Apprenticeship Week (7-11 March 2022) and includes a social media campaign across all online channels including TikTok and Instagram.

Recognised as one of the most sought-after programmes in Scotland and in the maritime industry, the CalMac programme has trained more than 120 apprentices since it was set up in 2013 – with all those successfully completing the programme being offered permanent jobs with them.

The Modern Apprenticeship (MA) programme is part of CalMac’s commitment to developing and training young people to help them thrive.

Applicants can view the apprenticeships on offer and complete applications online here: www.calmac.co.uk/careers/modern-apprenticeships

The rewards and benefits of a CalMac Seagoing Apprenticeship

We pay for your college, travel, accommodation and cover your meals when you are away from home, no student loans required

Off the job training at college

On the job training by experienced professionals who will help you all the way

Two weeks at work and two weeks off working pattern

Your own personal mentor to support you with a career at sea

Company pension scheme

Excellent salary with increments throughout your training

‘It’s different to anything else you’ll have done’



Case study: Craig Evans





“I am a Senior Catering Rating on MV Clansman, which operates to various islands from Oban.

"I serve customers in the cafeteria, work as the Third Person in the galley alongside the cooks, and finally, as the Mes Person, serve the crew their meals throughout the day as well as keeping the crew areas clean & up to scratch.

"Being from an island myself, CalMac has always been a part of my life. I enjoy the job – you see new faces passing through, new people to interact with, especially in the summer when it gets busy, you have people from all over the world travelling.

"You get to sail among some of the most wonderful routes where the scenery always looks different despite it never changing. The weather and times of year make the view outside ever changing, and in other places of the world you’d pay a fortune for these views, but for us it’s our office window!

"I applied for a Modern Apprenticeship with CalMac because I wanted a change of scene, something outside of my comfort zone.

"I’d worked in offices ever since leaving school basically & this was an opportunity to shake things up and try a different career!

"When I was studying as part of the apprenticeship, I was lucky enough to live within driving distance of the college, but it was an experience going back to ‘education’ after many years away. We weren’t treated like kids, but mature students. The lecturers were very professional, and knew we'd had life experience so didn't patronise in any way with the learning.

"I enjoyed the more physical aspects of the course, such as sea survival and fire-fighting.

"Joining my first ship was nerve-wracking but everyone, from the Captain right down to the people I was going to work besides, made me feel welcome and helped me to fit into life at sea easily.

"The whole time, there was always someone there if needed. Whether it was the training dept, senior ranks on the vessel or your pals that you went through it all with and not forgetting your new colleagues.

"Working at sea it different, the floor moves, a lot, especially in the winter, you need to get your sea legs quickly. It is enjoyable though, you have your own space to live and sleep, but you share the eating and lounge areas with colleagues.

"Being away from home for an extended period isn’t a holiday and is never easy, but you grow accustomed to it. It takes time to adapt, just like if you were doing anything new!

"If you are unsure about a career with CalMac, it also means you’re not really sure about other stuff either, so take the plunge, I did, and it worked out. A good employer with good working environment & benefits is not something to turn your nose up at.

"You have to go in with an open mind, especially if you've never worked at sea or away from home before, because it's different to anything else you'll have done.

I've never really done catering, so doing catering and at sea is a complete shock to my system, but I have no regrets.

"It leads to a different work life balance too, but you adapt it to suit you and go from there. I wouldn’t change what I’ve done other than wishing I had made the switch sooner!”

This article was brought to you in association with CalMac