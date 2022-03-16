There is a decided whiff of spring in the air. The mornings are bright, the daffodils are nodding, and my appetite is changing. I have a fancy some roasted chicken and fennel with a fresh crisp, Cos lettuce salad.

This recipe is so easy to put together and cook. You can buy packs of chicken pieces, but they are more expensive than buying a whole bird, and you don’t have the benefit of a carcass to boil later to make chicken stock.

If possible, choose a free-range chicken, about 2-3 kilos in size.

With a sharp knife it is not difficult to joint the chicken. Cut down from the breastbone to remove the breast from each side; cut each breast into 2 pieces, leaving the skin on.

Spread out the carcass and you can see where to cut away each leg, and then each thigh and wing. In all you will have 8-10 pieces.

Freeze the carcass to make stock later.

Ingredients:

1 whole free - range chicken, portioned

Sea salt and black pepper

2 teaspoons crushed fennel seeds

3-4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 unwaxed lemons

2fennel bulbs

2-3 garlic cloves, squashed

2 -3 sprigs fresh rosemary

Small glass, 125ml, dry white wine

Method:

Put the chicken pieces in a heavy baking tray, big enough to hold them in one layer.

Season well with sea salt and freshly ground pepper

Crush the fennel seeds to release their flavour and scatter on the chicken.

Pour over the extra virgin olive oil and rub it all over the chicken.

Wash the lemons and zest the skin over the chicken. Halve them, squeeze over the lemon juice, then cut the remaining pieces into quarters and add to the roasting tin.

Trim the base of the bulb of the fennel then cut it lengthwise into quarters.

Add the fennel, garlic cloves and rosemary to the tray.

Cover and leave aside refrigerated until ready to cook.

Pre-heat oven 200C/ Gas 6

Remove chicken from refrigerator 30 minutes before cooking.

Drizzle with some more oil and roast in the top of the oven for 20 minutes, until the chicken skin starts to crisp and brown.

Remove and turn the chicken in the oil and pour over the white wine.

Return to the lower shelf of the oven and finish cooking for a further 20 minutes or so until the chicken pieces are cooked through and there is no blood remaining. The fennel will be deliciously roasted, and the chicken will be ready to serve with finger-licking sweet, sticky juices.

