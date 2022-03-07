A Ukrainian baker in Scotland has raised tens of thousands for those affected by the ongoing conflict in his home country.

Hundreds of people queued around the block to buy baked goods from Deanston Bakery's fundraising sale in Glasgow on Sunday.

Yuriy Kachak felt "helpless" after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and invited local businesses and home bakers to support their efforts.

READ MORE: Ukraine-Russia conflict: Scots eager to help Ukrainians with donations

Raffle tickets with prizes donated by local businesses were also on sale, and there was live music to entertain people as they waited.

All proceeds from the Sunday sale will go towards supporting Ukrainians affected by the war.

Mr Kachak said on Monday that he had not been expecting such a big turnout.

He said: “It was very good, great. I was absolutely surprised, I could not believe it.”

The bakery team thanked everyone for their support in a post on Instagram on Sunday night, writing: “So far . . . together, we’ve raised £25,000.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has supported us this last week and everyone who came along today.”

Earlier they said: “What a day. Thank you so much to every single person who came along to support the bake sale today and for all the messages of support.”

Mr Kachak, who is from the Ivano-Frankivsk region in western Ukraine, has lived in the UK for 19 years and moved to Scotland four years ago.

READ MORE: How can I help Ukraine? Where can I donate in Scotland?

He runs the bakery in the Shawlands area of Glasgow with his wife Svetlana, who is from Latvia, and his mother and brother also work there.

Speaking earlier in the week, Mr Kachak said: “I felt a bit helpless when it all started so I thought that there’s a lot of things I can’t do but this is a thing I can do, I can help people out.”

He added: “All 100% of sales will be going to Ukraine.

“It’s not about us as a business, it’s about people getting together and raising funds to help those who need it.”