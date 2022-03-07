A TEENAGE boy who died following a three-vehicle crash near Dunfermline has been identified as 15-year-old Shane Dickson from Airdrie.
Two cars, a coach and a teenage pedestrian were involved in a collision on the A985 near Cairneyhill around 11.50pm on Saturday, March 5.
All of the vehicles had been travelling eastbound when the boy was struck by the coach. However, it has been established that none of the vehicles collided with one another.
The road was closed for around eight hours after emergency services were called to the incident. Sadly, the boy was pronounced dead on the scene.
A full investigation into the incident was carried out during the road closure.
Officers are appealing for more information about the fatal collision.
Sergeant Colin Morrison, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to Shane’s family and friends.
“Although this happened late in the evening, we are appealing to anyone with any information surrounding the crash to come forward and speak to police.
“If you were driving in the area at the time and have any dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, please come forward.”
Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident 4335 of Saturday, 5 March, 2022.
