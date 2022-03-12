Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives (Netflix)

For a brief period, Sara Melingallis was regarded as one of the brightest and best chefs in New York. Her vegan raw food restaurant Pure Food And Wine was the first of its kind in the city, and was regularly acclaimed by critics. One Lucky Duck And Takeaway, her next venture, was also a success and she started to expand the business by opening other outlets. However, trouble began to brew when staff walked out after a month’s wages were withheld from employees. This four-part documentary addresses the reasons for the money issues and Melingallis’ subsequent downfall - she was giving the restaurant’s funds to Shane Fox, a mystery man who convinced her he could make her beloved Pitbull immortal, but only if she obeyed his every command. Oh dear.

From March 18

We Crashed (Disney+)

In 2010, The We Company, later re-branded as WeWork, was founded. The idea behind it was to provide flexible shared workspaces for startups and other companies. Nine years later it gained unwanted publicity when it was announced its initial public offering had failed. The company's value plummeted, resulting in a loss of more than $2billion in the first quarter of 2021. This dramatic fall from grace was charted in the hit podcast WeCrashed: The Rise And Fall Of WeWork, which inspired this eight-part drama. Oscar-winning duo Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto play founders Rebecca and Adam Neumann, with the plot focusing as much on their love affair as their business dealings. O-T Fagbenle, Kyle Marvin and America Ferrera co-star.

From March 18

Top Boy (Netflix)

In 2011, Channel 4 aired a new drama series set on a fictional estate in Hackney, starring Ashley Walters as drug dealer Dushane. A second series aired two years later, and then it was axed. Fans thought they’d heard the last of Dushane, until Top Boy was resurrected by Netflix in 2019. Now it’s back for its fourth series, and things appear to be looking up for the central character. He’s now top dog on the Summerhouse estate having defeated young pretender Jamie. He’s making more money than ever and is settled with girlfriend Shelley. However, trouble is brewing, forcing Dushane into a decision that won’t be popular with his allies. Kane Robinson, Lisa Dwan and Simbi Ajikawo also appear.

From March 18

Windfall (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons, Lily Collins, Jason Segal and Omar Leyva join forces for a tense psychological thriller directed by Collins’ real-life husband, Charlie McDowell, son of famed British actor Malcolm and American star Mary Steenburgen. The director and Segal came up with the original storyline alongside Andrew Kevin Walker (whose previous credits include 8MM, Seven and Sleepy Hollow), but handed over writing duties to Walker and Justin Lader. The tale takes place in the holiday home of a tech billionaire. A mystery man breaks into it while its owner is away, but when he and his wife return for a last-minute getaway, matters soon get out of hand – not least because of the arrogant mogul’s attitude.

From March 18

Fresh (Disney+)

Sebastian Stan must love Disney. Not only is he a member of its Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to his role as Bucky Barnes, he's also recently been appearing as Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee in the mini-series Pam & Tommy. Now he's working with the media giant again, this time on a comedy horror alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones, who's had a sharp rise to fame since starring in the BBC's Normal People. She plays Noa, who is instantly smitten with Steve (Stan) after meeting him while out shopping. All seems to go well until they go away for a romantic weekend – during which Steve reveals he has rather unusual appetites. The movie was well received at the Sundance festival in January, but be warned, this isn't one for the faint-hearted.

From March 18