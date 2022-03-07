AN 'extreme' wildfire warning is in place in areas in the west, north and north-east of Scotland.

In a joint warning with the Scottish Wildlife Forum, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) are urging residents to be cautious today and tomorrow. 

The risk of fire is increased due to large amounts of dead grass and heather remaining from last year "which can dry up very quickly". 

A statement from the SFRS added: "People who live, work or visit rural areas are being urged to exercise caution over the next few days."

The warning remains in place until Wednesday, March 9.

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Bruce Farquharson, the SFRS Wildfire Lead, said: "Wildfires have the potential to burn for days and damage vast areas of land, wildlife and nearby communities.

"They can also impact negatively on the environment with the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

"It is crucial that people act responsibly and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code. Please think twice before using anything involving a naked flame."

 