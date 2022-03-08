IT was good to see John Grindrod’s feature on the Scottish Parliament building, and to read his concluding paragraph on his experience of the building ("Holyrood: A Grand Designs nightmare", Herald Magazine, March 5).

Unfortunately he has been misinformed about the background to its construction, making much of the rest of the article seriously misleading. It is important to remember that at the time of its construction the project became a political football, with many half-truths and untruths being published (and since recycled), to create a mythic fantasy.

I will not comment point by point on Mr Grindrod’s misapprehensions, but feel that I should correct some of these. For a start, he does not seem to appreciate that Donald Dewar’s aspiration was to create a building of such presence and status that it would embody the vision of an inclusive parliament, worthy of all of Scotland. For instance, the chamber was designed to be non-confrontational, and the committee rooms to emphasise the roles of committees.

Mr Grindrod, like many before him, makes much of escalating costs. Dewar, if I remember correctly, said that a parliament building could be built for about £50 million. This was never a budget figure, and merely represented possible costs for very basic accommodation. The architectural competition was to choose a designer, not a design. The short-listed candidates were not those quoted by Mr Grindrod, and when the interviews were held (which I attended as Chief Inspector of Historic Buildings) the Miralles/Tagliabuie submission was unanimously agreed by the jury to be the best. Alone among the competitors this practice understood not only Dewar’s vision, but also the opportunity offered by the setting (which Mr Grindrod describes as "an incredible landscape") .

Mr Grindrod is completely wrong in suggesting that Miralles had "gone rogue and suggested a new location at Holyrood". Originally three sites had been considered (at Haymarket, Leith and the Calton Hill), and feasibility studies prepared. At a late date the Holyrood site became available. After a rapid feasibility study had been completed, Dewar chose this site for a variety of reasons, notably security. This was the site for which all the short-listed firms prepared their entries. The site had not, however, as suggested by Mr Grindrod, "once been the garden of Queensberry House", though that house and its garden were part of it; most of it had been a brewery and brewery offices.

Mr Grindrod also refers to the competition as "this most conservative of competitions" and asks why it was won by "what seemed a fundamentally bonkers piece of magical thinking". The competition was in no sense "conservative": it was about creating a new and inspiring home for a radically new parliament. The EMBT entry clearly addressed the client’s needs as set out in the brief, and in addition interacted successfully with the outstanding built and natural environments of the site.

Finally, the new Wembley Stadium, completed soon after the Holyrood building, cost considerably more..

John R Hume, Glasgow.

KNIGHT-TIME ESCAPADES

GAVIN Williamson’s knighthood (“Sacked Williamson is created a knight”, The Herald, March 4, and Letters, March 7), along with the preposterous peerage of KGB agent's son Evgeny Lebedev, and the many tax exile Tory benefactors, have all, once again, highlighted the absurdity of the honours system.

While changing this discredited system requires time, money and legislation, it can quite easily be demolished overnight, and without cost, by each of us simply awarding ourselves a title.

There is nothing illegal in calling yourself "Sir" providing you are not doing so with the intention to defraud, and the English rugby player "Sir" Brian Moore has already shown us the way, on Twitter.

I awarded myself a knighthood last year, initially to establish whether the many bars, cafes and restaurants, who were obliged to collect our personal data for Covid tracing purposes, were complying with data protection laws. As it turned out, many were not, and my title is now widely disseminated. I now frequently receive advertising material using my title.

When the whole country has a title of some sort, the system will be quickly and thoroughly discredited.

In the meantime, as my own knighthood has been so devalued by the appointment of Gavin Williamson to our number, I believe it’s time to award myself an upgrade. "His Serene Highness" has a nice ring to it, don’t you think ?

Sir William Keil, Edinburgh.

SNEAKY WAY TO RAISE PRICES

I RECENTLY ordered, online from Sainsburys, a couple of 100g tins of my favourite Nestlé coffee which is normally priced at £6 per tin. Often I will buy it when it is on reduced price of £3 so that I can have a small stock of tins to hand when needed.

Looking in my food cupboard the other day I happened to notice that the newer tins were a slightly different size from the older ones and, on checking the label, it now reads 90g – ergo a 10 per cent reduction at the same original price. Now it may be that the new size was noted on the internet shopping page ,but you only click to order the item and don't necessarily check the details. I will check in future.

Alastair J Douglas, Erskine.

* CAN someone explain why, apart from blatant profiteering greed, two Shell garages in North Glasgow have their diesel at 171p and 174p per litre when a trip to Devon and back over the weekend never saw it much above 160p and I was able to fill up on Sunday morning at 159.9p litre? There is even a Shell garage in Kirkintilloch with lowish prices.

Needless to say, they have lost this customer.

Douglas Jardine, Bishopbriggs.

CENSUS? WHAT A JOB IT IS

NOTING Russell Smith's wry comments on the Census questions (Letters, March 7) I would add that both my wife and I had no hesitation in answering "Yes" when asked if we would be able to accept an offer to start a new job in two weeks' time. The obvious next question – would we be willing to accept the offer? – had not occurred to the Census compilers. For the record, neither of us wishes to come out of retirement to do so.

Willie Maclean, Milngavie.