SCOTLAND is becoming well known for its wide variety of gins and it's fast becoming a rival to England's dominance of the spirit. Although gin is historically associated with the Dutch and was brought to England by soldiers in the 17th century, its roots go way back to mediaeval Italy and the Benedictine Monks of Salerno which was an area rich in juniper trees.

Anyway, although its history is worthy of a novel or two, my interest is really piqued when it's served chilled with a wedge of lime or lemon and a dash of tonic.