TWO people have been rescued from a sinking boat near Aberdeen. 

Coastguard crews launched a rescue operation on Monday evening after the vessel signalled it was in distress. 

A spokesman for the Aberdeen Coastguard said: "We have recovered two people from the vessel. The vessel sunk about four miles off the coast of Aberdeen."

He confirmed the operation was nearing a conclusion just after 9.25pm.

It comes after a man died off the coast of Norway after a Scots trawler capsized yesterday.

The Peterhead-registered Njord got into difficulty in the North Sea on Sunday. 