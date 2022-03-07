TWO people have been rescued from a sinking boat near Aberdeen.
Coastguard crews launched a rescue operation on Monday evening after the vessel signalled it was in distress.
A spokesman for the Aberdeen Coastguard said: "We have recovered two people from the vessel. The vessel sunk about four miles off the coast of Aberdeen."
He confirmed the operation was nearing a conclusion just after 9.25pm.
It comes after a man died off the coast of Norway after a Scots trawler capsized yesterday.
The Peterhead-registered Njord got into difficulty in the North Sea on Sunday.
