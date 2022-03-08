ADAM HASTINGS was one of four players called up to Scotland’s Six Nations training squad yesterday ahead of Saturday’s round four clash against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Experienced second-row Jonny Gray also returns having missed the team’s defeat to France two weekends ago with a foot injury, while Glasgow stand-off Ross Thompson and Edinburgh second-row Glen Young complete the list of additions.

Meanwhile, five players dropped out of the squad through injury. They are Edinburgh duo Marshall Sykes [second-row] and Nick Haining [back-row], and Glasgow trio Oli Kebble [prop], Ollie Smith [full-back] and Rufus McLean [wing].

Stand-off Hastings was a surprise omission from the initial training squad when it was announced in mid-January, with head coach Gregor Townsend insisting at the time that selection had been based on club form. The 25-year-old marshalled Gloucester to a bonus-point win over Northampton Saints on Saturday and assistant coach Pieter de Villiers insisted that he is has not been brought into camp just to make up the numbers.

Finn Russell – as one of the few genuinely world class players in the squad – remains first choice stand-off, but he hasn’t hit his best for yet during this championship, so the Scotland selection panel may take the view that Saturday’s game against an Italian side who have not tasted victory in this competition since 2015 is the ideal opportunity to freshen things up.

“Nobody is un-droppable,” stressed assistant coach Pieter de Villiers yesterday. “It is important to keep competition going and to reward players who get back to their strengths.

“We want to build continuity, but we also want to reward some people, to add to our depth and keep players believing.

“I think the competition is of a high standard at the moment and it is great to see Adam back in great form for his club,” he added. “He is happy to be back in the Scotland squad and we are very happy to see him here, so hopefully there are opportunities coming.

“It is important for to keep players on form involved and reward them for what they have been doing up until now well.”

Hastings’ recall may also be related to the prospect of Duhan van der Merwe missing the Italian match through suspension. The winger was red carded after his forearm made contact with fellow Scotland squad member Kyle Rowe’s face during Saturday’s English Premiership match between Worcester Warriors and London Irish.

His disciplinary hearing is tonight at 7pm and if he is suspended then there is a good chance that Blair Kinghorn – who has been back-up stand-off during the first three rounds of tis Six Nations – will be redeployed on the wing, leaving Scotland short of options in the No 10 channel.

Elsewhere, de Villiers indicated that Matt Fagerson is shaping up well for a return to the side after not making the France match due to a foot injury. “He’s been training with the squad so I’m quietly optimistic,” said the scrum expert.

De Villiers also revealed that 22-year-old prop Murphy Walker, who signed his first senior contract with Glasgow in January, will train with Scotland this week but will not be officially added to the squad.

Italy’s recent record in the Six Nations might be poor, and Scotland are in desperate need of some positive energy following back-to-back losses against Wales and France, but de Villiers insisted that it would be foolish to make wholesale changes for the trip to Rome.

“It is a very difficult place to play – a very passionate place in terms of energy and people getting behind their team,” he reasoned. “Italy see Scotland as a team they want to take a scalp from and we know that. It has been very physical in the past in Rome.

“Italy might not always get the results, but they have a very physical team, so we need to take that battle on and get off to a good start.”

“We would obviously like to do better than in the past two games,” he added. “There were some disappointments there but there were some good lessons and growth opportunities.

“We would like to be more balanced in our approach in terms of applying pressure and maintaining pressure.

“Finishing off opportunities is something that France did very well, and we did not do as well.

“I think we are a better team than the results have shown in our games so far and we would like to prove it out on the pitch. We would have liked to start off better, but those things happen. It is a growth experience for us and an opportunity for us to grow as a team. It is very important for us to finish these last two games well.”