SCOTLAND and Italy will compete for The Cuttitta Cup when they clash in round four of the Six Nations at the Stadio Olympico in Rome on Saturday, after the new trophy commemorating the contribution to rugby in both countries made by Massimo Cuttitta was unveiled yesterday.

Cuttitta won 70 caps for Italy and captained the team on 22 occasions in a ten-year Test career during the 1990s, His Scottish connection was initially as a scrum consultant with Edinburgh Rugby, with that role expanding to work with Glasgow Warriors and eventually Scotland from 2009 to 2015. He died from Covid 11 months ago aged 54.

“When Massimo passed away, it was evident how highly regarded he was whether in Italy, Scotland or beyond, as a scrum technician but above all, as a selfless, warm and compassionate human being,” explained Scottish Rugby’s Chief Executive, Mark Dodson. “Massimo was a big man, who made a big impression on the people fortunate enough to meet him.

“We wanted there to be something tangible by which Massimo could be remembered and we were delighted to put forward a trophy in his honour.”

FIR President Marzio Innocenti said: “Massimo has been a great servant of Italian rugby during his time with the Azzurri jersey and, as a scrum coach, his ability to innovate such a key area of the game made him a magnificent ambassador for our rugby beyond the borders.

“The Cuttitta Cup witnesses his legacy to the game, and we are proud to have been involved in the project and to award the Cuttitta Cup for the first time on our home ground.”

Massimo’s twin brother, Marcello, who played on the wing for Italy, added: “When Scottish Rugby contacted our family and told us they wanted to inaugurate a trophy in Mouse’s memory we were very honoured.

“Massimo loved Scotland. He loved the Scottish people. There’s always a story behind sporting trophies and to think that in 100 years’ time, people will hear the story of Massimo when they see this trophy is quite incredible.”