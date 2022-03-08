HIBERNIAN are steeling themselves for more bad news as Kevin Nisbet awaits a specialist diagnosis of his knee injury.

The Scotland striker has already been ruled out for the rest of the current season after sustaining knee ligament damage in the recent goalless draw with Celtic.

However, there are major concerns the former Dunfermline and Raith Rovers marksman, who turns 25 today (Tuesday), could be sidelined until well into next season.

Should it emerge he has damaged his cruciate knee ligaments then, with a likely nine-month lay-off, he would be in danger of missing out on this year’s World Cup, should Scotland make it to the Qatar finals.

Nisbet is scheduled to see a knee specialist in London for a final prognosis, but manager Shaun Maloney is fearing the worst.

He said: “We’ll know the exact timeframe of how long he is going to be out for.

“We know it’s this season but the likelihood is it’s going to be a lot, lot longer.

“It’s tough news for Kevin and tough news for the team, but we’ll support him.

“He’s very committed to the club and we’re here to support him as much as possible.”

Nisbet was one of 10 players absent for Saturday’s 0-0 draw with St Johnstone - Hibs’ third consecutive goalless stalemate and the sixth time in their last seven league games they have drawn a blank.

Maloney has been stunned by the extent of the injury list, which has ruled out senior players such as Paul Hanlon, Paul McGinn, Joe Newell, Chris Mueller and Demetri Mitchell.

But, admitting the departure of Martin Boyle in January has been a major factor, he has vowed to find an answer to his team’s problems in attack.

Maloney added: “I’ve never really known anything like this, to lose that many.

“And I think, with the way the [transfer] window finished, you can see we’re missing that real speed and intent in the final third.

“It’s a very difficult situation but my job is to come up with the answers.”