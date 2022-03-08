Eastenders star Danny Dyer has confirmed he has landed a new TV role before leaving his role as Mick Carter on the long-running BBC soap.
The 44-year-old actor will be teaming up with his daughter, Love Island winner Dani, for a new travel show.
Dyer, 44, who announced he will stop playing Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter after nine years, appeared on the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show with Zoe Ball from the new EastEnders set to mark the schedule change.
Danny Dyer explains reason for quitting Eastenders
He said: “Yes, we are doing it soon.
“I want to work with my Dani a lot more. I think one of the reasons I have decided to leave the show is because I do want to explore working with my little Dani, do you know what I mean.
“I love her so much and I think we have such a natural chemistry, such an interesting relationship. I think it needs to be explored more, so we are excited about that.
“They’ve just been pitched my leaving storyline, which I can’t tell you, which is going to be epic. It’s huge.”
Speaking about Dyer’s exit storyline on-screen wife Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter, spoke of “exciting” plans.
She said: “It is going to be epic. I don’t know how I am going to get through it, actually. Obviously, I am very sad that Danny’s going but it is going to be very, very exciting.”
